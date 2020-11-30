Home > In Pictures US President Bill Clinton's Northern Ireland visit remembered 25 years on [Photos]Peace plan: Bill Clinton during his visit to Belfast in 1995US President Bill Clinton on the Falls Road, Belfast in 1995. Picture by John HarrisonBill Clinton. US President's visit to N.I. 1995. President Clinton visits Violet Clarke's fruit shop on the Shankill Road, Belfast. 1/12/1995 THE PRESIDENT CLINTON MAKES HIS SELECTION.Hilary Clinton First lady USA in Belfast having tea with Joyce McCartans 1995Landmark moment: Brian Kennedy and Van Morrison performing on stage for Bill Clinton in 1995US President Bill Clintonwith the SDLP’s John Hume in 1995Eric Smyth on stage at Belfast City Hall with Bill Clinton in 1995US President Bill Clinton (right) meeting then Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams at Queen’s University, Belfast in 1995The Clintons turn on the Christmas lights in Belfast in 1995Pat Dougan with Bill Clinton during President’s visit to Belfast in 1995Mon 30 Nov 2020 at 15:53