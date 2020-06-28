Home > In Pictures Vigil held for Noah Donohoe A vigil in Grove Park for Noah Donohue, who tragically lost his life after going missing last Sunday. Photo Pacemaker PressThe vigil which was held in Strabane, County Tyrone in memory of 14 years old Noah Donohoe, whose mum Fiona is from the town. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.06.20The vigil which was held in Strabane, County Tyrone in memory of 14 years old Noah Donohoe, whose mum Fiona is from the town. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.06.20The vigil which was held in Strabane, County Tyrone in memory of 14 years old Noah Donohoe, whose mum Fiona is from the town. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.06.20The vigil which was held in Strabane, County Tyrone in memory of 14 years old Noah Donohoe, whose mum Fiona is from the town. Photo Pacemaker PressPress Eye - Noah Donohoe - 28th June 2020 Photograph by Declan Roughan Noaha’s aunt Niamh (left) and Shona at the vigil. A candle lit vigil has held in memory of Noah Donohoe this evening North Belfast at Grove Playing Fields, close to the area where he was found. Right across Northern Ireland, people have been left heartbroken by the death of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe. The St Malachy's College pupil went missing on Sunday June 21 and after almost one week of searches, police recovered his body in North Belfast yesterday morning.Sun 28 Jun 2020 at 21:21Vigils in memory of Noah Donohoe were held in Belfast and Strabane on Sunday June 28.