Vigil held for Noah Donohoe

Press Eye - Noah Donohoe - 28th June 2020 Photograph by Declan Roughan Noaha’s aunt Niamh (left) and Shona at the vigil. A candle lit vigil has held in memory of Noah Donohoe this evening North Belfast at Grove Playing Fields, close to the area where he was found. Right across Northern Ireland, people have been left heartbroken by the death of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe. The St Malachy's College pupil went missing on Sunday June 21 and after almost one week of searches, police recovered his body in North Belfast yesterday morning.