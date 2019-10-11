Home > In Pictures Wrightbus workers celebrate news of Wrightbus sale [pictures]Wrightbus workers celebrate as news breaks that a deal was reached 'in principle' for Wrightbus salePacemaker Press 10/10/19 Wrightbus workers celebrate as news breaks that a Deal was reached 'in principle' for Wrightbus sale. Bidder Jo Bamford said agreement had been reached with "the Wright family for the Wrightbus factory and land". "We are still to conclude a deal with the administrators but are pleased to report this important step in the right direction. "I would like to thank Ian Paisley for his hard work and diligence in helping to mediate what has at times been a tricky negotiation." 