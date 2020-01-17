Driver travelled 14 miles with bomb on car, police say

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert on the Lurgan Road near Maple Park in Crumlin , Co Antrim on Thursday evening, A number of homes have been evacuated. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A driver travelled up to 14 miles with a bomb on the front of his car, police have said.

It sparked a security alert on Lurgan Road near the junction with Maple Park.

A number of families were forced to leave their homes shortly after 8pm on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: "“The device was taken away for further examination and I can confirm it contained component parts which, had the device been detonated, would have made it viable."

He said whoever placed the device committed a reckless act after the car travelled almost 14 miles before it was spotted.

He said police are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"One is that this device may have been placed on the vehicle on the Falls Road, in the area of the Kennedy Centre, in west Belfast sometime earlier in the day and the vehicle was then driven to the Lurgan Road area where the device was subsequently discovered.

“This incident caused disruption to a number of families who had to leave their homes while we worked to make the area safe, and I want to thank those affected for their patience and co-operation.



"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the Falls Road area between 9am and 6pm on Thursday 16th January and saw anything out of the ordinary, or anyone acting suspiciously to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1665 of 16/12/20."



Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

