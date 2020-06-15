10 ways our sleep has changed and what we can do about it
Sleep is one area that has changed considerably for people over the past few months, but it is possible to get your cycle back on track, writes sleep expert Tom Coleman
Tom Coleman
Our lives have changed dramatically since the pandemic lockdown began in March. Our usual daily routine - including commutes, meal times, and the amount of time we spend outside - has had an impact on our sleep pattern. But now as restrictions begin to ease it's time to get your sleep cycle back on track.