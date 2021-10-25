£100 voucher's small print deterring applicants who don't want their details passed on to the PSNI and the Taxman

Department bids to allay concerns over personal details

People entitled to receive £100 Spend Local cards have declined to apply amid data sharing fears, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

The ‘small print’ — on a separate PDF that comes with the online application — shows that the Department for Economy (DfE) is “legally obliged to share information, for example with the PSNI for fraud purposes”.

It further states: “We might also share information with regulatory bodies, for example NI Audit Office or HMRC, in order to further their, or our, objectives.”

It is also pointed out that the information gleaned from the applications “will be retained by DfE for seven years, in line with HM Treasury and Audit Office requirements”.

A DfE spokesperson told this newspaper that the data would only be shared “where necessary” to take action against fraud.

One eligible adult, who won’t be partaking of the scheme, told the Belfast Telegraph: “As far as I’m concerned, this is the department building up a massive comprehensive database of the whole Northern Ireland population via stealth.

“I certainly won’t be giving up all my details for £100 and having it stored who knows where for seven years.”

The person, who didn’t wish to be named, added: “I know that this is in their small print but, let’s be honest, who’s going to be reading that, especially with it on a separate document?”

At present, it is estimated that around 100,000 eligible people have yet to apply for the scheme, the deadline for which expires at midnight tonight.

In a statement issued to the Belfast Telegraph, DfE said: “To date just over 1.4 million have applied.”

When asked how many people have yet to apply, the statement said: “We expected around 1.4m to apply for the Spend Local card.”

In a previous response to a question from this newspaper, the department said: “It is estimated up to 1.5 million people are eligible to apply.”

When asked why so many people who applied for their cards weeks ago still haven’t had sight of them, the department said: “We are continuing to process these applications as quickly as possible so every eligible applicant will receive a card in the coming weeks.”

Applications for the Spend Local card kicked off on September 27 via an online portal, with the money having to be spent by November 30. Numerous people who signed up for the scheme on September 28 are still without one — almost four weeks later.

When it launched the scheme last month, however, DfE said it would take between seven and 10 days for cards to be issued to applicants.

The Belfast Telegraph asked DfE if there was a ‘cooling off’ period for people who signed up for a Spend Local card without consulting the small print to later withdraw from the scheme.

A spokesperson replied: “If someone would like to withdraw from the scheme they should contact the Spend Local mailbox (spendlocalni@economy-ni.gov.uk)” adding: “However, we would hope that everyone who has received their card is using it to support their local businesses.”

When asked why it was sharing data with so many outside organisations, DfE said: “Data is only shared with organisations to facilitate the delivery of the scheme, e.g. verifying applicant’s details, and, where necessary, to take action against fraud.”

Retail NI boss Glyn Roberts urged “eligible consumers to get their applications in”.

“The more people spending this card with local small businesses improves the chances for the economic recovery of our local economy,” he said.

Last week, applicants were reassured an email asking for further identity verification information was a legitimate request from DfE and not a scam.