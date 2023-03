1981 hunger strikes: 'Republican prisoners chose to die... my daddy didn't choose'

The summer of 1981 was convulsed by the hunger strikes at the Maze prison, but there was to be no let-up in the IRA's bloody campaign of violence

Lost lives: murdered RUC Reserve Constable John Proctor’s widow June and John, the son he never lived to see growing up

Suzanne Breen Sat 8 May 2021 at 10:00