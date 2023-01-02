31 tried and tested ways to make January more joyful

January needs an image makeover – it doesn’t have to be dull, dark or depressing. From sea swimming to indulgent lie-ins, there are many things to enjoy

January is so underrated. The calm gloom, the relief of no more festive hurdles to clear, the peaceful lack of expectation. It is the hump day of the annual calendar, a platform to the year ahead. What’s not to love? And even if you hate it — because weirdly, some people do — here are 31 thoughts and reflections from your fellow citizens on the joys of our least loved month. I’ll go first.