90 years on, fresh questions over man hanged for murder of pregnant Co Armagh woman

Claims of Orange and Masonic cover-up following 1932 killing to be aired on radio

A new radio investigation into a 90-year-old murder mystery over the death of a pregnant Co Armagh woman has reported claims that members of the Orange Order and the Masonic institution shut down investigations into the possibility that the wrong man was hanged and that they helped the real culprit to escape from Crumlin Road jail.

Gordon Adair's Radio Ulster documentary series, Assume Nothing: Did The Right Man Hang? includes an interview with a man who was told that the killer was spirited away to Australia, where he was seen walking freely around Melbourne.

And the suggestion is that a vagrant may have been executed in his place with the connivance of highly-placed Orange and Masonic figures at the Belfast prison - claims denied by both organisations.

The story starts in August 1932 with the discovery, by children, in a lonely country lane at the Birches near Portadown of the body of 23-year-old Minnie Reid, a domestic servant, who was eight months' pregnant. Her throat had been cut.

Just over three weeks later a man called Harold Courtney was charged with the murder and it was alleged that he was the father of Minnie's unborn child.

Courtney, who was engaged to another woman, denied the murder but after a second trial the 'ladies' man' was found guilty and sentenced to death.

Although the jury recommended mercy, the plea was rejected by the Lord Chief Justice Sir William Moore, who imposed the death penalty.

On April 7 1933, Courtney - Prisoner 1192 - was hanged in Belfast by an English executioner and after the body was buried in an unmarked grave the initials HC were scratched on a prison wall and are still visible today.

That might have been the end of the story - but Gordon Adair always remembered several decades ago as a young journalist in Portadown meeting a man who told him that official records about the killing were not right.

With the pressures and time constraints of reporting the Troubles as his day job for the BBC, Gordon was never able to fully follow up the claims until he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease which left him unable to sleep properly and with plenty of time on his hands.

He and producer Orphelia Byrne set about finding out more and tracked down a man called Maurice Cregan who admitted that he had once had an 'obsession' with the case.

He revealed that when he was working as a 17-year-old in Australia he saw the landlady of his boarding house, who was from Portadown, talking to a man whom she later said was 'Harold Courtney, the man that was supposed to have been hung 30 years ago.'

Mr Cregan said the name of 'the dead man walking' did not mean anything to him. He later began researching the murder.

Gordon said a 'nervous' Mr Cregan told him that at the time he had been intimidated by 'senior members of the Orange Order and Masonic Order' and decided to burn all his papers in the case.

But Gordon insisted there was no suggestion that any pressure was officially sanctioned and both organisations said they had no knowledge of 'these events'.

Gordon said that in a 'bolt from the blue' Mr Cregan also claimed he had established that Minnie Reid's death was the 'result of an abortion attempt that went wrong.'

The interviewee added: "She met him (Courtney) and they went to a residence and there were at least two medics, one a doctor and the other a senior nurse."

Pregnant maid Minnie Reid

But he said Minnie's heart stopped after chloroform was administered and Courtney took the body to the Birches where her throat was cut.

Mr Cregan then said further inquiries revealed that Courtney was never hung and that he was slipped out of Crumlin Road jail while a vagrant was executed in his place.

He suggested that Courtney's family had strong connections with the 'all powerful' Orange and Masonic institutions who he said wanted to free the convicted man to protect the identities of the doctor and nurse who were due to perform the illegal abortion.

Gordon asked Mr Cregan if he knew the names of the medics and he replied: "I am not going to discuss that with you. I will take that to the grave with me."

Gordon said he still struggled with parts of the story like the 'escape from Crumlin Road jail' but he added that if Mr Cregan's claims were nonsense he would not have been warned off.

In future weeks he and Orphelia Byrne will reveal more of what they have uncovered.

The new series begins on Saturday on BBC Sounds with four of the six parts available from 12pm on the day. It is also available for the next six weeks on BBC Radio Ulster at 12pm the same day