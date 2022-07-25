A widower’s diary: The dog was my wife’s idea. Mostly he’s a chore but occasionally he wins me over

Father of four Steve Dempsey recently lost his wife to cancer. He writes about life after saying goodbye

The dog is a problem. He’s a golden retriever called BMO — pronounced Beemo — after a character in a cartoon the kids liked. He’s big and friendly. Actually, friendly is a gross understatement. He’s jumpy to the point of over-exuberance but he’s a gentle giant and the boys all love him. So what’s the problem?