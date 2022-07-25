A widower’s diary: The dog was my wife’s idea. Mostly he’s a chore but occasionally he wins me over

Father of four Steve Dempsey recently lost his wife to cancer. He writes about life after saying goodbye

Steve Dempsey at home in Skerries, Co Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Steve Dempsey

The dog is a problem. He’s a golden retriever called BMO — pronounced Beemo — after a character in a cartoon the kids liked. He’s big and friendly. Actually, friendly is a gross understatement. He’s jumpy to the point of over-exuberance but he’s a gentle giant and the boys all love him. So what’s the problem?