A widower’s diary: The night before my wife's funeral I asked my four boys to draw pictures that we could put in her coffin
In January, father of four Steve Dempsey lost his wife to cancer. In his new weekly column, he writes about saying goodbye
Steve Dempsey
The night before my wife’s funeral I asked my four boys to draw pictures that we could put in her coffin. Someone had told me this was a good way to help them take an active part in saying goodbye, seeing her body. It sounded like a good idea. So we drew some pictures on the kitchen table. It wasn’t too bad. It was almost fun.