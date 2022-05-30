All sewn up... Caitlin’s crochet creations are proving a big hit

But Co Antrim woman is urging shoppers to buy from independent and local designers

A Co Antrim woman is topping the latest fashion trends with her colourful crochet bucket hats, but is urging shoppers to support local and independent makers when opting for the crafted look this summer season.

The recent resurgence of Y2K clothing trends has been a serious hit within the fashion community and no exceptions have been made when revisiting our most-loved accessories of the early 90s and 00s; from gaudy beaded jewellery to platform sandals, but one accessory stands out from the crowd – the crochet bucket hat.

The latest summer craze has been spotted on the pages of Vogue as well as all over Instagram with some celebrities, such as Dua Lipa and supermodels Bella Hadid and Hailey Beiber, seen sporting the latest must-have headwear.

Caitlin Armstrong (29), who is originally from Whitehead but currently lives near Manchester, first started her crocheting business soon after leaving Ulster University, where she was studying textile art with design and fashion, back in 2015.

“My hobby soon turned into an online business when I was in between jobs and reverted to crochet, which I felt was actually quite therapeutic, so I decided to have a go at making hats and different things and I guess it just took off from there,” she told Belfast Telegraph.

“Crochet is also very easy to learn and it’s a fun way to make unique and sustainable clothes for yourself and others.”

With a Gucci bucket hat going for more than £400 and Fendi selling theirs for more than £700, Caitlin is hoping to encourage those admiring the crochet craze to support local wherever possible and be mindful of fast fashion and high-end designers selling similar products for less.

“My crochet style and the techniques I use have evolved a lot over the years; I am designing more intricate patterns, which take longer to make and this needs to be reflected in my pricing,” she explained.

“I sell my hats for between £20 and £40, so I want people to understand the value of handmade goods; hours and hours of work go into designing, crocheting, photographing, editing, listing and marketing my handmade accessories and clothing.

“What concerns me is that some fast fashion brands have started to sell crochet items for very cheap prices and it’s sadly a reflection of the poor pay offered for labour in the fashion industry,” she explained.

“It’s impossible to crochet by machine as machines are incapable of creating the transverse chains that are a definitive attribute of hand crochet, so the high street brands that sell crochet tops, bags and hats are therefore either making imitation crochet fabric, which may be knitted and sewn on machines, or dramatically underpaying workers to produce these items by hand.”

She added that artists like her spend hours and even days creating a singular piece and would urge customers to support makers when looking to recreate the retro style.

“It’s clear the products created by us artists are of good quality and I can make any colour and pattern you like, so why not support local instead of opting for fast fashion?” said Caitlin.

The accomplished artist not only sells her crafty creations online but also works as a product developer for Grant International in England working closely with brands Pretty Green and Lazy Oaf to bring their colourful accessories to life.

“I love my job because it reflects my interests in the fashion and textile industry,” she said.

“With each passing season, brands are learning what it takes to become more environmentally friendly, like using REACH compliant and recycled fabrics, packing goods in compostable or recycled polybags, shipping bulk production by sea instead of air and increasing minimum order quantities to reduce fabric wastage in manufacturing.”

Since launching her online moniker ‘CAITmaker’ the talented crafter has created a wide range of crochet headwear, from 90s style bucket hats in bright and bold colours and patterns to woollen witch hats in both black and rainbow styles and colourful devil-horned hats — both sold all year round, not just at Halloween.

After creating her very first bucket hat in 2018, she has also branched out to crochet jewellery, festival clothing, scarves and even miniature stockings and jumpers for Christmas, but her focus is always primarily on the ideals of sustainable fashion.

“I use a variety of different yarn types for my one-of-a-kind creations, second hand and store-bought acrylic, cotton, wool mixes and I even use 50-year-old wool that was my great granny’s!” explained Caitlin.

“My packaging is also 100% biodegradable as well so I try —where I can — to make my products as sustainable as possible.”

To keep up to date with Caitlin’s latest designs follow @cait_maker on Instagram.