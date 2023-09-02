Aoife Moore: ‘The Shinner stuff was one thing, but it was death threats, rape threats and out-and-out lies’
Breaking news of an Irish political scandal catapulted Aoife Moore into the spotlight — but with it came a slew of online abuse. The Derry native talks about the murder of her uncle on Bloody Sunday, misogyny in Leinster House and why Sinn Féin — the subject of her first book — will struggle to make good on their promises.
Aoife Moore was driving down a country lane to interview a former IRA prisoner as part of the research for her first book, The Long Game: Inside Sinn Féin, when an unwelcome thought hit her.