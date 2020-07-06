At your service: We check in to check out post-Covid NI hotels

A friendly welcome, but at a distance - Emma Deighan books into a hotel in Londonderry after the lockdown easing

Four-year-old Bishop's Gate Hotel within Derry's Walls is something of a badge of pride for the city. When hotelier Ciaran O'Neill opened the establishment back in 2016, he did not just add to the city's room capacity for inbound visitors, he put another culinary hotspot on the North West's foodie map, which has been gratefully received by visitors and locals alike.