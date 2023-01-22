Atmosphere hopping at Ulster Hall as Chinese Year of Rabbit marked in Belfast

Dragons roar their way around the Ulster Hall

Celebrations have been held in Belfast to mark the Chinese New Year.

Sunday’s event at the Ulster Hall was the first of its kind since the pandemic.

Also known as the Spring Festival, Chinese New Year is observed by millions around the globe.

This is the Year of the Rabbit, and the festivities mark the transition from 2022’s Year of the Tiger.

With the growing diversity of Belfast on display, Chinese culture and lucky rabbits were not the only feature of the celebrations.

After the audience was wowed by bold dancing lions and slinking fluttering dragons, courtesy of the talented performers of Success Lion Dance, the venue was filled with the sights and sounds of other cultures.

From African music rousing people to their feet to the lights changing to green to mark the entrance of long-haired Irish dancers, those in the 860-strong crowd were treated to a spectacular show.

Chinese consul general to NI Zhang Meifang (centre).

VIPs at the event included the deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Michelle Kelly, as well as the consulate general of the People’s Republic of China, Madame Zhang Meifang.

Speaking to the crowd after the dragon and lion dance, Ms Kelly said: “Those born in the Year of the Rabbit are revered as one of the luckiest signs of the Chinese zodiac, and I hope you all receive good fortune throughout this year.

A woman performs a Chinese sword dance

“You might have noticed last night we had the absolute honour of lighting up Belfast City Hall in red, to show our pride and support for the Chinese New Year.

“The Chinese community in Northern Ireland is one of our biggest and most established minority communities, playing a huge role in economic, educational, cultural, and social life.

“It is absolutely fantastic to see Belfast’s growing diversity of community sharing this festival and indeed becoming an integral part of today’s event.

An African dancer at the event

“It is wonderful that this year we can now return to in-person gatherings and celebrate together.”

Striding on stage with a stuffed rabbit in hand was Madame Zhang, greeting attendees in both English and Mandarin.

“Happy Chinese Lunar New Year. The Chinese traditional festival, the Spring Festival is perhaps the most celebrated, the most important Chinese traditional festivals, which means reunion, harmony and happiness,” she began.

A Chinese dragon dance takes place during the event. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“According to Chinese Lunar New Year, this year happens to be the Year of the Rabbit, which I am holding here, which symbolises auspiciousness, vitality, and much success.

“I am sure today’s great performances will give you a glimpse of Chinese culture, which I am sure that you will be able to enjoy and appreciate,” Madame Zhang added.

Afterwards, those who were at the Ulster Hall hailed what was a great day out.

A Chinese dragon dance takes place during the event. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The chief executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, Ann McGregor, said: “What I was really surprised about was about how cross-community the whole affair was.

“I would have expected it to be a Chinese celebration, but they are sharing that with the whole community.

“We have the African community, the Japanese community, the Irish and the Ulster-Scots. So, it was a very great, shared future type of event.”

Joshua Wan said: “It is just a lovely time of year to get together with the family to have some food.

“Spending time together, that is what it is all about.”

Ricardo Azevedo said that he enjoyed meeting such a wide range of people.

“I think it was great to get lots of different cultures together. Showing a bit of what they do, showing their culture, and getting a lot of people together to watch the celebrations,” he added.