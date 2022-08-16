Back-to-school costs: ‘Would it really be so bad if they wore trainers, not black leather shoes?’
Chrissie Russell
There are some parents who will have had school uniforms sorted back at the start of July. I am not one of them. Having spent the past six weeks dealing with the more pressing immediate needs of providing my two sons with daily entertainment and the approximately 72 snacks they apparently need to survive, it is only now, in the last days of summer, that I’m turning my attention to the task of kitting them out for the school year ahead.