Back to school on a budget: Buying for your children without breaking the bank

With the price of uniforms higher than ever, mums and dads give their money-saving tips

Local parents have shared their money-saving tips after a report warned of the rising cost of sending children back to school.

Mothers and father now face a bill of up to £1,000 to kit out each son and daughter for the new year.

The price of getting kids all they needed was detailed by The Irish League of Credit Unions.

It said parents could expect to spend £837 per primary school child — a rise of £81 on last year — and £989 per secondary school child (up by £163).

Mother-of-four Lisa Skinner (41), from east Belfast, said her back-to-school expenditure had increased as her children transitioned from primary to secondary school.

“This time of year brings with it an annual strain on family finances when it comes to buying school uniforms,” she added.

“Those with more than one child feel the pinch even more.”

The bargain hunter and Wisdom and Pennies blogger advised parents to plan ahead and purchase items when retailers are offering discounts.

“Just this week I’ve availed of a 20% off uniform promotion in M&S which started on July 4 and runs for two weeks,” she said.

“I managed to save £17.20 on my order.

“M&S is offering money off children’s clothes if you donate school uniform hand-me-downs.

“Customers can donate any item of school uniform, from any retailer, including those with school badges.

“Those who take part receive a 20% off selected kids’ ranges voucher via M&S’s Sparks loyalty card.

“Stores like Warnock’s and D Crawford School Wear offer early-bird discounts for those purchasing uniforms in July.”

Lisa Skinner

Lisa also suggested browsing charity shops close to children’s school for good-quality second-hand uniforms.

For footwear, she recommended the online Clarks Outlet or sites such as Vinted.

Kyle McDowell, from Belfast, is a father to his six-year-old stepson, Rudi, and his daughter, Kayleigh (2).

The 38-year-old musician and psychology master’s degree student takes the approach of distinguishing wants from needs during the summer months.

He cited redecorating a room as one example.

Kyle said: “This may need done. However, if you are thinking with one eye towards August or September, with the outgoings that are going to be associated with returning to school, and you are already maybe struggling financially, it’s about weighing it up [and asking yourself] ‘Do I really need that done right now?’”

He also urged parents to reflect on their spending habits, particularly with fast food, cigarettes and alcohol, and consider if they can make cutbacks.

“Coffee is something that I have cut down on because the price of coffee and going in to sit in a coffee shop now is through the roof,” Kyle explained.

“For example, I went and had — I won’t name the place but it wasn’t even in the centre of Belfast — scrambled eggs, toast and a cup of coffee, and it was £9.

“So, there are things like that where a lot of people will say that they are struggling.”

Kyle with his partner Janine, Rudi and Kayleigh

A mother-of-three who did not wish to be named said it was not just new uniforms that put parents under pressure at this time of the year.

“School lunches and activities all add up, even more so if you have more than one child,” added the marketing and communications specialist, who also recommended buying school clothing for the children at pre-loved uniform sales.

“Kids often grow out of their clothes so fast, especially in their primary years, so you can often pick up many nearly new items at the fraction of the price,but be sure to get down early.

“Hand-me-downs are also great. Having two boys, I often passed clothes down from one to the other.

“With a daughter, I have now widened the net to include family and friends.

“If you are buying new, [it’s a case of] the earlier, the better. Many retailers offer 20% off uniforms earlier than you think, so keep an eye out.”

Planning ahead and saving for the return to school have also been crucially important for this cash-conscious mother.

She explained: “There are certain key moments throughout the school year, usually at the start of another term, when you know you are going to have to top up lunch money and pay for clubs.

“So, we make a point to put a little away each month to go towards these costs.

“September after the holidays and January after Christmas are especially tight, so saving comes in handy.”