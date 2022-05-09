Becoming Jay: Popular Belfast barber tells inspirational tale of hope from despair

A successful Belfast barber brought up in care, who saw his brother killed in front of him and descended into addiction, talks about his new book aimed at encouraging others to never give up

Jay Millar, from Jay's Barber Club and Academy, will be telling his life story in a new book released later this month

Tragedy: Jason with sibling Wayne, who was knocked down after running away from children’s home

Jason today, in front of mirror made from the very gates of that children’s home

A Belfast businessman is hoping that telling his story will give renewed hope to those who may be struggling in life.

A new book by Jason Millar, from Jay’s Barber Club and training school, is the story of his life growing up with an alcoholic mother, how he coped being in a children’s home, how he watched in horror as his younger brother was knocked down and killed, and how his faith gave him the strength to build a better future.

A difficult start in life saw Jason fall into drug and alcohol addiction, but he has battled through, come out the other side, and now runs a successful hairdressing businesses.

He said while writing the book was wonderful therapy, he hopes those who read it will find that no matter how bad things look, there’s always a path to recovery.

“I did think about doing something like this a few years ago, but when I sat back and really thought about it the time wasn’t quite right,” he said.

“I wanted to wait until I’d found the right place in my life. I’m turning 40 now and I can draw a line under all those battles to get to where I’m at and look towards the future.

“But there were times I didn’t think there would be much of a future for me.

“It’s taken about a year to bring this together, and every time I sat down it brought back more and more memories that I’d probably hidden away for years.

“But I’ve put all the bad in there along with the good. I wouldn’t be who I am today without all of that.”

Taken from his alcoholic mother, who died when he was just eight in 1990, Jason and his brother Wayne spent their formative years shuffled from one foster home to another.

They made a break for freedom when they ran away together from Carnview Children’s Home, but it ended in tragedy with Wayne (8) was struck by a car and killed in front of Jason. “We ran away with a few older ones from the home,” he explained.

“Wayne wasn’t meant to come and when we left we walked a good bit and got the train to Carrick.

“When we got there one of the older boys rang the home from the phone box and Wayne shouted in the background we were in Carrick.

“One of the older boys was angry with him for telling. Shortly after that we’re crossing the North Road when I heard the bang. It was like a car hitting a cardboard box.

“I remember following him in the ambulance with the flashing lights and then all of a sudden they stopped flashing on the way to the hospital.

“I suppose I carried that grief with me for a long, lone time.”

After moving in with an uncle, he joined the Army aged 17. When that didn’t work out the depression set in and there was a downward spiral of alcohol and drug abuse, despite him finding a passion for hairdressing.

“Looking back at it now has been like therapy for me. I see how bad things were. I remember the constant thought of there being no way out of where I was as a person,” he said.

“The cocaine addiction almost cost me everything.

“But I want to show people who may be in a similar place that a better future is possible.”

Part of what he is trying to achieve can be seen in his business.

After opening the barber’s on Seaview Street, he’s also now running a training scheme for anyone who wants to learn the trade.

“I trained with Jason Shankey and really appreciated everything he taught me,” he added.

“And I thought it was something I could try to do. Not just train people, but offer them the real prospect of a job at the end of it.”

The hair academy is open to all, and the memories of his life spur him on every day to make sure others don’t have to go through the same things.

“I am not scared of telling my story, because if people had gone through what I’ve went through they would be in jail or they would be dead,” he added..

“I have accepted it now because I have two sons — Jason and Wayne, who is named after my brother — and I am just trying to make good for them and my partner Orla now.”

Jay’s Barber Club is thriving, and his training courses are churning out careers. The book is his way of extending his reach even further.

“It wasn’t easy pulling all those memories out again. It felt like I was climbing a tree and the branches kept going on forever to places I wasn’t sure I wanted to go again,” he explained.

“But I know where I am now, and I know where I’m going.

“I couldn’t say that even three years ago when the addictions and depression were there and the business was struggling and I was in danger of losing everything.

“I found God. There are ways of turning your life around and if a few words I’ve put together can help someone else find their own path to a better life then it’s all I could hope for.

“I’m hoping to launch the book on May 22. That would have been Wayne’s birthday. I think that’s fitting.”

Every day he heads into his work a reminder is always staring back at him.

“The big old iron gates that were on the children’s home all those years ago are always with me,” he said.

“I thought the council would have use the iron somewhere else, but they’d been painted brown. I managed to get hold of them and have a mirror built from them.

“Those gates are part of me, and part of my life. I’ve worked hard to come from those days and I can appreciate where I’ve come from every day.

Jason To Jay: My Story will be available from amazon.co.uk