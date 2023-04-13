Belfast art historian on becoming first female director of the National Gallery of Ireland: ‘I think for a long time I had a sort of imposter syndrome’

Dr Caroline Campbell takes up her position with pride and aims to ensure the gallery serves the whole island

Two Ballet Dancers in a Dressing Room by Edgar Degas, featuring in the National Gallery of Ireland — © Photo © National Gallery of Ire

The Visit of the Queen of Sheba to King Solomon by Lavinia Fontana

Dr Caroline Campbell began her new role in Dublin last November, a location that she’s ‘loved since I was a teenager.’

“I first visited here with my mum when I was doing my GCSEs and I just thought it was a very, very special place and it’s always felt a very special place to me,” she explains.

“It’s very exciting to be the golden thread at the moment, taking it through to the to the next stage of its development. I mean, an organisation like this is amazing because it’s been around for 170 years.

“You’re thinking about its history, but you’re thinking of the history in order to really work out what you’ll do in terms of the future, so that it’s going to be there in 170 years and still serving the people that it’s here for.”

Dr Campbell heads up the National Gallery of Ireland in a year where its exhibitions highlight trailblazing talent, including a number of notable women artists. Other exhibits include Pastel Revealed, on until June, highlighting the richness of the Gallery’s pastel collection, and St Dymphna, The Tragedy of an Irish Princess triptych, on display until May.

The Visit of the Queen of Sheba to King Solomon by Lavinia Fontana

For the new director, the Gallery should be somewhere that can offer something for everybody.“There’s a real sense that the gallery has an important part in the life of the city here and that people do feel that they can just come in, look at something for a few minutes, and then go. That’s actually how I use the collection myself.

“I start every day actually by going and looking at something and it’s a real joy and it’s what I’ve always done working in museums. Because that’s really what it’s there for. We’re here to study these things, to look after them, to display them, but also to know that they mean things to people.”

Growing up in Belfast during the Troubles, Caroline’s wasn’t an obvious career path.

“I think for a long time I had a sort of imposter syndrome, somebody who’s from a different sort of background is a much more likely person to do these sorts of jobs than I have been.

“But it’s been it’s been totally wonderful. I won’t deny that sometimes there are some hard days along the road but no, I’ve been very blessed, very lucky, and also very helped by an awful lot of people.”

Dr Campbell studied at University College Oxford and later the Courtauld Institute of Art. As a student, she volunteered in the Ulster Museum and is thankful to those who showed her that this was an area in which you could work.

National Gallery of Ireland

For many, museums and galleries are safe, accessible spaces and it is that feeling of openness that Dr Campbell wants to continue in Dublin’s Nassau Street.

“One of the things that is becoming more of an issue in museums is that museums were often built in these very grand buildings,” she explains.

“The National Gallery, for instance, was built in the late 1850s and early 1860s and the idea was to provide a palace for art somewhere that everybody could come into, a palace that was accessible for the people not just for the few. But sometimes people now find crossing the threshold for these buildings slightly difficult.

“I remember feeling it myself. I remember when I was a student at Oxford, and it took me at least a couple of terms to have the confidence to walk into the Ashmolean [museum in Oxford] because even though I really wanted to go, it just felt like it was a place that was not necessarily for me. Then when I got there, I found of course that it was and there was so much there.

“But something I’m very concerned about is again, broadening the message and making sure that people, particularly young people, really, but not exclusively, can really feel that this is a place for them.

“One way in which we can do that is by working outside the museum as well too. So we have great education programmes, where many kids come here.

“It’s wonderful hearing their excited voices of the chatter in the galleries. I think it’s lovely to have peace in galleries but galleries should also be a place for activity. The great thing is that they’re big enough spaces that you’ve got the opportunity for that quiet contemplation and that slightly more bustling field going on at the same time in one space.”

Two Ballet Dancers in a Dressing Room by Edgar Degas, featuring in the National Gallery of Ireland — © Photo © National Gallery of Ire

Dr Campbell is also keen to develop interest and involvement in the gallery’s Zurich Portrait Prize, which is open for artists across the island of Ireland and Irish artists living abroad.

There’s often a sense that you need a certain skill or talent to appreciate art or that it’s ‘not for’ those who don’t have a background in the medium — but that’s not the case, she says.

“People wouldn’t say, literature isn’t for me, music isn’t for me. This is an art form, which has the potential to bring so much to people as well too.

“You don’t need anything, you need yourself. It helps if you have an eye, but actually you can get an awful lot even without an eye. My mum’s partially sighted and she loves coming to galleries and gets enormous pleasure from them.

“All you need is a desire to have something which is going to connect you in many ways with the past or the present or with other places and people.

“During lockdown, I found it extraordinary looking at works of art, admittedly on the screen, because you suddenly could be places that you couldn’t. There’s a picture in the Ulster Museum by Paul Henry of Killary Harbourthat I’ve always, always loved.

“When I was sitting in Belfast and sitting in London during lockdown and wanted to get onto an Irish beach, I kept thinking of that painting.”

Dr Campbell is a self-confessed art ‘maven’ whose interest lies in the connections between different places and cultures.

On the Bridge at Grez by Sir John Lavery

She has published widely on European art from the Middle Ages to the 20th century, particularly on the Italian Renaissance.

“Like many people, I went to Florence when I was in my late teens and it just utterly blew me away.”

Her PhD focused on a ‘really weird and wonderful’ category of painting, made as parts of furniture in Italian Renaissance households.

“They’re called Cassone, which means chest in Italian. But basically, if you go into a gallery and you see a long, thin Renaissance painting of a subject that isn’t biblical, it will probably be one of those paintings.

“They were made by the greatest artists of the day including Botticelli. The Primavera is a painting that was made for above a bed.

“I was really interested in what these pictures were — were they furniture or were they paintings — and the way in which they told people basically how to behave when in an environment where the people looking at them, who were female mainly, weren’t literate. They could possibly read, but they certainly couldn’t write, and how these paintings were used as ways of telling people how to behave and also how not to behave.”

A real love for Renaissance paintings has been there from the very start.

“I had the opportunity to work with one of the greatest collections of Renaissance artists in the world in the National Gallery in London. But I’ve also always been interested in lots of different things. I did a project that was all about colour for instance, I did another about architecture in paintings. And I’ve worked with living or recently deceased artists as well too.”

The National Gallery is home to a great collection of Irish and international art. Its next big exhibition which opens in May is devoted to putting a ‘great masterpiece’ from the collection into context.

“It’s extraordinary because it’s a painting by a woman, made at a time when women were very, very inactive generally as professional artists,” explains Dr Campbell.

“It’s by an artist called Lavinia Fontana. She was working in the Italian city of Bologna in the late 16th century. She was a contemporary of Shakespeare’s but she’s not very well-known. She was the first woman artist to achieve professional success who wasn’t working in a court or a convent. And we have this beautiful, huge picture by her of the arrival of the Queen of Sheba at the court of King Solomon.

“I think it’s very important to use the story of the gallery’s collection to tell different stories. Women were often excluded from making art just in the way that they were excluded from writing and making music and where we have these examples like Lavinia Fontana, of somebody extraordinary it’s brilliant to be able to celebrate it.”

Coming from a family of incredibly strong female role models, Dr Campbell is very proud to be the first woman in this role.

“One of my grandmothers was a GP and she worked all her life. My mum worked most of her life in the civil service and then in the Linen Hall Library in Belfast.

“When I was growing up at school, at Victoria College in Belfast, we had really great teachers who were telling us that anything was possible. I’m very, very proud to have this role and to be a beacon for other women, but I also feel very proud.”

For more information on the National Gallery of Ireland, see www.nationalgallery.ie