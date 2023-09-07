Belfast-born woman who was Ireland’s oldest person dies aged 109

Mairin Hughes pictured on her 109th birthday in May

Ireland’s oldest person, Máirín Hughes, has died at the age of 109.

Ms Hughes, who was a resident at Maryfield Nursing Home in Chapelizod, Dublin, died peacefully on Tuesday night surrounded by her Maryfield community.

Máirín celebrated her milestone birthday on May 22 and advised people to live life to the full.

She was born in Belfast and spent part of her long life in Kerry, Cork and Dublin.

Director of nursing at Maryfield Orla Quigg said Máirín was a resident at the nursing home for over 30 years.

Ms Quigg said Máirín’s passing is a “big loss” for the entire community and her extended family at Maryfield.

“She was Maryfield, she’s been part of the Maryfield community for decades,” she told Independent.ie.

“She was the oldest person in Ireland, but she used to meet people and new admissions and tell them how fabulous it is here. She just made everybody feel so welcome.

“The whole of Chapelizod will know her really because she taught in the school in Ballyfermot, and she used to open the Chapelizod community festival every year, she even did that this year.

“She was 109 and cognitively and physically well. Her biggest loss was her hearing, and she was so frustrated by that.”

Ms Quigg said the centenarian loved to play scrabble, kept busy with daily crossword puzzles, bird watching, playing cards and attending mass.

She graduated from UCC with a science degree in 1935 and is the university’s oldest known science graduate.

Máirín worked as a chemist until she married her husband Frank in 1950.

The couple then went to Dublin, where she became a teacher in Ballyfermot.

During her birthday celebrations in May, she was presented with medals for each year she lived as a centenarian, and read out a quote to the room that accompanied her latest medal, which she remarked was very true.

“You have lived through remarkable times in the history of Ireland and the world. You have witnessed remarkable changes, unimaginable at the time of your birth in 1914,” she said.

“Sin a bhfuil,” she added afterwards, Irish for that is all.

After her favourite song, Óró Sé do Bheatha ’Bhaile, was played, she and her friends boarded the Vintage Tea bus that awaited them outside.

Her funeral is due to take place at 11am on Saturday at Maryfield with cremation after in Glasnevin.

She is survived by her niece Nuala and nephew Michael.