Belfast Telegraph at 150: Former journalists share very special Tele memories

Five former Belfast Telegraph journalists share their recollections of what it was like to work for the paper with Claire McNeilly

‘I was delighted to go to the ‘big paper’, it was wonderful’

Wendy Austin

Doyenne of Northern Irish female journalists, who currently does a podcast for Ulster University’s Business School, Wendy Austin (68) was a reporter (1974-1976) and the first woman to write a column for Ireland’s Saturday Night

“I started as a trainee on the East Antrim Times, which was part of Belfast Telegraph Newspapers Ltd and I was delighted to go to the ‘big paper’ in 1974.

Julie Welch, the first woman to write about sport, had just started with The Observer and Malcolm Brodie, the legendary sports editor, thought he needed one too. I loved it.

It was a wonderful paper to work for. I had terrific colleagues — Deric Henderson, Ivan Little, John Conway, Davy Sloan, Norman Jenkinson, Martin Lindsay. We also had a terrific editor in Roy Lilley.

The Tele was (and still is) such an important paper, particularly when things were grim. You were right in the thick of it.

I parked my car in the Telegraph garage at Carrick Hill, which was Shankill Butchers territory.

You’d be walking up to get the car at night in the dark and you’d hear the engine of a black taxi behind you and your blood ran cold. They were scary times.”

‘I got invited everywhere that made cars, which was amazing’

Derek Black

Derek Black (75) was a reporter, features writer and leader writer (1968-1989), as well as motoring correspondent for 36 years

“I remember the smoke filled room — the ‘big room’ as we called it. Everybody smoked — cigars, pipes, cigarettes; there was a constant fug.

Looking back, it was almost a privilege to be able to ring people up and say you were from the Telegraph. It opened doors. You met top politicians and businessmen... all sorts.

With the magic words ‘Belfast Telegraph’ they’d talk to you. Every time there was a new Secretary of State, they would invite the leader writers up for dinner. The working hours were very civilised originally, from 8.30am to 4.30pm, whereas we’ve 24 hour news now, it’s very different. My first job was at the Belfast Telegraph.

It’s part of me, it always will be. If someone recognises my name, even now, I sort of think I used to be famous! The circulation was around 200,000 back then.

With motoring, I got invited everywhere that made cars — Russia, Japan, Korea, which was amazing for a little boy from Belfast. I remember the 100th anniversary; we did special supplements and were given premium bonds and a hamper.”

‘People would recognise the newspaper and have respect for it’

Steven Beacom

Sports journalist and broadcaster Steven Beacom (48) was a football correspondent and sports editor (1996-2016)

“As football correspondent and sports editor, the newspaper gave me the opportunity to cover the biggest sporting events.

I felt blessed because I’d always loved sport. I was fortunate enough to be able to cover World Cups, Champions League finals, major golf tournaments, the Olympics, Cheltenham, Wimbledon, rugby internationals, All Ireland final, the Giro d’Italia and Northern Ireland games around the world.

I also had the chance to interview a galaxy of sporting superstars. And it was privilege to do all of that.

The Belfast Telegraph is an iconic institution, and no matter where I went across the globe, people would recognise the newspaper’s name and have respect for it. Congratulations to the Belfast Telegraph for reaching 150 years.

It’s a phenomenal milestone and I wish the paper, editor and all the staff, many of whom are friends of mine, all the very best now and in the future.

It’s very important that newspapers like the Tele exist because they provide incredible stories, wonderful insight and also hold to account those who need to be held to account.

I still read the sport every day.”

‘The newsroom was the size of a ballroom when I worked there’

Deric Henderson

Author and media consultant Deric Henderson (69) was chief reporter (October 1973 – August 1980)

“In those days the newsroom was the size of a ballroom; 30 reporters, sub-editors and three people on the news desk.

For me, the biggest story was when I was tasked with writing a backgrounder on the Shankill Butchers when they were convicted.

Initially they pleaded not guilty, then they pleaded guilty and the judge adjourned the case for them to be sentenced later that day.

It meant that my backgrounder was going to be overtaken because the Tele was an evening newspaper and the morning papers would be a step ahead.

So, when everyone was standing outside, I slipped back into the courtroom and told the judge’s assistant that it would suit the media greatly if he could delay the sentencing until the following morning — of course, the only person it was going to suit was me — and he did.

When I was there, there was a circulation of 225,000. It was a serious newspaper.

You only had the BBC to contend with, and UTV and RTE.

It was the place to work and we were really proud of the great newspaper we worked for.”

‘I just fell in love with the place... it is the highlight of my career’

Karen Ireland

Freelance writer Karen Ireland (49) was a features writer and supplement editor (1995-2008)

“I always wanted to work in the Belfast Telegraph because my late father, football correspondent Bill Ireland, worked there and I grew up hearing about it.

I initially got a job helping out with advertising features. I actually hated it at the start, but after settling in and getting to know everybody I just fell in love with the place.

Back then there was such camaraderie and we had a really strong team in features — Lindy McDowell, Janet Devlin, Jane Bell, John Caruth, Neil Johnston.

It is the highlight of my career to have worked there.

If you cut me in two I would bleed the Belfast Telegraph — because of my dad and then because of me working there as well.

It means the world to me. It’s an institution. It’s at the heart of Northern Ireland and of newspapers here. I grew up with it; it has seemingly been around forever.

It was always in our house. 150 years is an amazing milestone to reach in this day and age, when a lot of newspapers are falling by the wayside. It’s a remarkable achievement in today’s society.”

Belfast Telegraph: newsboys. Nine-year-old Emmanuel McGee does his own advertising as he sells the Tele on Royal Avenue

The first edition of the Belfast Evening Telegraph on September 1, 1870.

The Clash, Photograph 1977 Adrian boot taken in Belfast city centre on display at the Art of Selling songs exhibition at the Ulster Museum. Pic by Peter Morrison

Presseye Northern Ireland - Van Morrison Concert - Cyprus Avenue - 31st August 2015 Photograph by Declan Roughan - Presseye Van Morrison on stage at the Cyprus Avenue concert. Van Morrison celebrated his 70th birthday with two concerts on Cyprus Avenue, the area of Belfast where he spend much of his early years. Heavy rain did not dampen spirits of the large crowd.