Black Friday: Northern Ireland’s bargain hunters hoping for Black Friday field day

With Black Friday upon us, there are some great deals in store as consumers search for that bargain buy.

Despite the cost-of-living crisis, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has found interest in Black Friday has held up, with almost four out of five people interested in hitting the high street.

Two thirds (67%) of consumers in Northern Ireland are interested and may pick up a deal on Black Friday, compared to 37% across the UK, and 15% of local consumers intend to definitely buy something, compared to a UK average of 24%, according to PwC.

Victoria Square personal shopper Katherin Farries provided some excellent advice for anyone planning on kicking off the festive rush today.

“Look for brands not normally on discount so you get the best value. There are some great ones,” she said.

“Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in those higher price items that you’ll wear year after year, so think cost per wear.

“With many of our brands offering extended return policies, it’s a great time to find the perfect gift at a reduced price.

“Be decisive. If you see something you want, get it there and then rather than deliberating and coming back. The likelihood is, if it’s a great price, others will snap it up while you’re away.

“Black Friday shopping in person beats online. There’s nothing quite like getting that bargain instantly and knowing you love it.”

PwC’s David Armstrong said the company’s analysis showed local households have, on average, “lower levels of disposable income and less flexibility in their households budgets than in other parts of the UK due to lower wages and rising inflation”.

“As a result, households here typically have less discretionary spending,” he added.

“So it makes sense that consumers in NI are the most interested across the UK in shopping for deals over Black Friday, although fewer will definitely buy.

“NI consumers want a bargain, but with money tight, it’s got to be the right deal.

“Many will be keen to take advantage of bargains offered by Black Friday, purchasing bigger ticket items, like electricals, and trying to spread the cost of Christmas over a longer time.”

Meanwhile, a survey by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) found that over a third of people were going to do some Christmas shopping in charity shops.

The survey of 2,010 people, found that 37% planned to buy from charity shops due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Ian Campbell, owner of Ten Foundation, a Northern Ireland charity that helps vulnerable communities in the Philippines, hopes Black Friday shoppers will consider shopping in charity shops this year.

“Hopefully we will see a good number of customers through the doors,” he said.

“Our shop on the Lisburn Road is having 50% off some stock, so I hope people will avail of that.”