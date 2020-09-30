Blooming marvellous: children grow sunflowers to help spread happiness

Meet the budding junior horticulturists who used their time in lockdown to spread some cheer by rising to the challenge of growing the tallest sunflower.

Organised as part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's annual 'In Bloom' initiative, the competition was open to young people aged 16 and under to help spread some happiness after schools came to an abrupt end during the pandemic.

In total, the council distributed more than 7,000 packets of sunflower seeds to local shops and community centres in April, just in time for the warm weather in May and June.

And, even though the rain returned in July and August, the results were spectacular with many using the extra time at home to tend to their gardens and those very special sunflower seeds.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston, said he was overwhelmed by the number of entrants.

"This has been a very strange and challenging year for us all and especially our younger residents who have had to miss school and the many social and academic opportunities that goes with it," he said.

"However, it has been heartening to see so many develop such a keen interest in this competition and give so much of their time and energy to cultivating and caring for their sunflowers.

"I know I have been very impressed with the quality of the flowers on display this year and I hope everyone has enjoyed watching their sunflowers grow, and grow, and grow."

The winner of the 2020 Tallest sunflower competition was Evie Stirling (12) from Larne whose sunflower grew to 3metres and 95 centimetres.

Runners-up were Ella Blair, aged 10, from Carrickfergus with a mighty 3metre 55cm sunflower, and Cali McCormick, aged five, from Carnlough, with a blooming 3metre 44cm tall sunflower.