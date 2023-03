Never bored of boarding school drama.

It is 75 years since First Term at Malory Towers by Enid Blyton was published

This year sees the 75th anniversary of the publication of First Term at Malory Towers. Before Harry Potter escaped from his understairs room to the wonder of Hogwarts, Enid Blyton’s series followed 12-year-old Darrell Rivers on her experiences and adventures in boarding school.