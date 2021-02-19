A first in literature: Inaugural NI Writers Day is announced

Local literary talent will be celebrated as part of the first Northern Ireland Writers Day, which will take place next month.

A free online day of events on March 23, hosted by The Royal Society of Literature (RSL) and Arts Council, will shine a spotlight on our poets, playwrights and authors.

NI Writers Day is part of a UK-wide drive by RSL to broaden its reach and celebrate diversity.

It is the first time that RSL has joined with the Arts Council to organise an event like this locally.

The programme has been designed to appeal to both readers and writers.

The day's proceedings will be hosted by award-winning Belfast-born writer Paul McVeigh.

Head of drama and literature at the Arts Council Damian Smyth said: "This will be a great day of discussion, showcasing and promotion, where all varieties of literature, from flash to poetry to performance, fiction, non-fiction and memoir, across the genres and ages, engaging with diversity in every sense, can be recognised.

"It marks a key moment in the visibility of writers as a whole and we can't wait."

Tickets for NI Writers Day are free and can be booked via the Royal Society of Literature's website.