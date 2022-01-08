Abbie Greaves: I knew I’d always write a character from Belfast
The author’s protagonist in her new novel is a native of the city. She explains why she took inspiration from Belfast and why it’s important to pay it forward
Abbie Greaves
The Ends of the Earth follows Mary, a young woman from Belfast, who leaves her hometown to follow her new boyfriend, the too-good-to-be-true Londoner Jim. Fast-forward 14 years and Mary can be found every night at Ealing station displaying a sign that reads ‘COME HOME JIM’ as she searches for her partner who disappeared seven years prior.