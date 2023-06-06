Abuse victims campaigner Margaret McGuckin releases book on 15-year fight for justice

Margaret McGuckin was just three and a half years old when she was placed in the care of the Good Shepherd nuns at Nazareth House in south Belfast.

A childhood in care tainted her early adulthood, but she overcame adversity and went on to become the public face of the campaign for truth, justice and redress for child victims of church and state abuse.

Now, her experience is the subject of a personally penned memoir.

I Did This For You is not just a story about a 15-year campaign for justice, but also about the often cold and uncaring nature of a system that has failed thousands of vulnerable young people.

The book is dedicated to children all over the world who are currently in the care system, and to her brother Kevin, who experienced such horrific sexual abuse as a ward of the state that he was left with serious physical and mental health problems.

Margaret was sent to Nazareth House after her mother left home, leaving her and her three siblings in the care of their father.

She said: “In 2008 I started writing things down. At the start it was just a few memories about what had happened to me.

“It poured out of me on paper. I would open and close the laptop, but once it came to the surface it was hard to put it away.

“I blamed myself for my behaviour after I left care. But the more I spoke about my experiences, well, it all started to make sense. It was painful, I have to say.

“When I realised I wasn’t to blame, that we weren’t to blame, I knew I had to take the system on.

“In a way it was like grieving.

“I still feel sorry for that child, that teenager, that young woman, and I still talk about her in the third person. But now that I have the books here in the boot of my car, I feel lighter.

“During the campaign I met with officials who would say to me: ‘Things have changed now. The system is different now.’

“But it hasn’t changed: there is no still aftercare for young people leaving care. Look at the people suffering from alcohol and drug addictions living on the streets.

“And so I will always be a part of that fight for rights. I will always keep going.”

The book’s foreword is by former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith, who has described Margaret as a “force of nature”.

Mr Smith will travel to Belfast this week to launch the book.

During his brief posting at the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) he pushed the Historical Institutional Abuse (Northern Ireland) Act through the House of Commons, allowing victims access to redress.

“I remember the first meeting I had with him, he was asking one of his top chiefs from the NIO who I was,” said Margaret, who jokingly calls the former minister “Mr Darcy”.

“Boris Johnson sacked him, but for us, the victims, for all those hurt and damaged people, he was our guardian angel,” she added.

I Did This For You by Margaret McGuckin goes on sale this week