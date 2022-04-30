Alan Corcoran on running thirty-five marathons in 35 days: ‘Passing that act of inspiration on would be the dream’

Alan Corcoran has undertaken two mammoth physical feats of endurance. He talks to Aine Toner about the reality of getting active and the writing process

Thirty-five marathons in 35 consecutive days. Some of us can only imagine it. Alan Corcoran, however, lived it.

The self dubbed ‘inexperienced long-distanced runner’ began planning this brave athletic endeavour when he was 20, after receiving news that his father Milo, a former FAI President, had had a stroke.

“When Dad had the stroke, I was in Scotland as a student and was instructed to come home,” says Alan, speaking to Weekend from Canada, where he is living in view of the Rocky Mountains.

“I felt quite useless over there so this gave me something positive to work towards. In sharing that story with my dad, I was hoping to give him a target to work towards as well.”

Aged 21, he completed his mammoth task, fortunately being able to bring his loved ones along on the road.

Alan Corcoran CREDIT: Evan Doherty

“We had a three-day lap of Ireland to do some reconnaissance on the route and Dad was able to help out with the logistics side of things. It was definitely a team project with him and that was phenomenal that he went from the hospital bed to being a partner on this project.”

Creating positivity from negativity and to raise money for charity, Alan prepared to run 917 miles around Ireland’s coast after eight months intensive training.

In his book, Marathon Man, Alan brings the reader into the world of endurance running, reflecting that through perseverance, you can achieve your objectives.

“I got into the routine of getting up every day before work and clocking in a few hours before the day job started,” says Alan of his first book.

“I put it together in about 18 months; I’m independently published so there’s a lot more to it than just the writing. I was naïve starting off, a bit like the marathons; you just think you’re going to be running. The same with the book, you just think you’re going to be writing but then as you get down the road, you realise there’s a lot more to this book business than just writing especially when you’re going on this yourself.”

Becoming the first person to run a lap of Ireland aged just 21, Alan fundraised €15,000 for the Irish Heart Foundation, National Rehabilitation Hospital and Football Village of Hope.

“I had a local bookseller compare it to a triathlon,” he says of independent publishing. “The swim is the writing bit done and you’ve still got two more legs to do in terms of the nuts and bolts of getting the cover done and all your interior and everything lined up and I’s dotted and T’s crossed.

“The last leg, he said, is all about marketing and sales which I hadn’t thought about until I got to that bit. Getting it into bookshops and libraries was a bit slog but it’s available in all libraries across the island of Ireland.”

Alan Corcoran CREDIT: Evan Doherty

Alan’s lap of run and his next endeavour — swimming the length of Ireland in 2019 — he says, were inspired by other people’s stories.

“It was Eddie Izzard’s documentary where he raised £250,000 for Sports Relief, running 43 marathons in 51 days in 2009,” he explains of his own marathon journey.

“Just seeing that planted a seed in my head that maybe I could do something like that. If I could pass that act of inspiration on, that would be the dream.

“Even just to give somebody a few hours of entertainment, a bit of an escape, and showing them all the things that come with trying to run a lap of the country,” is what he hopes readers take from his book.

He says it was those human inspirations that pushed him through marathon training.

“I had put in eight months of hours and hours of solo running around the place, going from not being an ultra distance runner, not being a distance runner full stop, to being able to do this.

“Once I was actually on the road and I had my support team with me, and we saw the donations starting to come in, that was a bit more of an easier part, using the word ‘easy’ lightly.

“My dad was certainly the main trigger; I don’t think I would have done this if he hadn’t had that stroke and I didn’t get the fright of my life at that time. Having the project, having the aim, gave me some hope and made me feel as though I was doing something.”

The act of running wasn’t as grim as you’d expect — not all lost toenails and blisters as he jokes.

“As I was heading up the east coast towards Dublin, you’re thinking, that’s only five marathons, there’s another 30 to go.

“You were just trying to tell yourself anything you could to keep going. A lot of the time it was looking forward to a few desserts and calories or a physio rubdown, focusing on a bit of relief at the end of it.

“But there were other days; my family came with me, my mam and dad were in the car, driving along beside me, checking up on me, the sun was shining and my two friends were in the support car. It was a great bit of craic and we enjoyed it.”

The former juvenile international sprinter described it as challenging but rewarding.

“The same with swimming: I had done lifesaving classes once a week from age six to 12,” he explains of swimming 500 kilometres of sea swimming, a distance equivalent to 16 times the English Channel.

“My dad died, I signed up to the length of Ireland swim. I was 26, so a long, long time out of the pool. An hour of lifesaving lessons per week in primary school doesn’t really tally up to six hours in the Irish Sea.”

Alan was successful in his second swim attempt in 2019, becoming the first person to swim the length of Ireland. His documentary detailing this second brave experience, Unsinkable, has been entered for several prestigious film festivals.

Marathon Man: My Life, My Father’s Stroke and Running 35 Marathons on 35 Days by Alan Corcoran, £9.99, is available on Amazon, Audible and www.marathonman.co