Amy Cronin’s Blinding Lies is a race against time crime thriller where old friends need to rely on each other

‘Readers like to get invested in unravelling the mystery as they read’

A decade ago, Anna Clarke’s parents disappeared and she hopes her job in a busy city Garda Station will one day help her find answers. However, things get sidetracked when the case of a man shot dead crosses her desk – and Anna is shocked to discover that the main suspect is her childhood friend Kate Crowley. Certain that Kate is innocent, Anna is determined to help her clear her name. But first she has to find her…