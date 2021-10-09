Armagh author Stuart Neville: ‘I don’t believe that people won’t accept stories from this part of the world... they will if told well’
The Armagh author’s latest novel is his most Northern Irish work to date — and it works. He talks about dialogue, dialect and turning his hand to an open mic night
Aine Toner
When the cream of crime writing calls an author “a powerhouse of deep, dark emotional fiction” and describes his latest novel as “chilling, compassionate and compelling”, “this might well be his masterpiece”, you know it’s time to take notice.