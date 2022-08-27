Author Diane Jeffrey: After I visited Rathlin Island, I knew I’d set my novel there

Setting plays a major role in all five of my psychological thrillers. In some of my books, I use a dual setting and catapult my main character into a place where she feels that she doesn’t belong. Belonging and the sense of home are recurrent themes in my books. As I’m originally from North Devon and Northern Ireland, these are usually the places that represent home in my novels. As a British expat living in France, they’re also the places I think of as home and I’ve been known to get quite homesick.

The Couple at Causeway Cottage, my fifth novel, is the second to be set in Northern Ireland. The Silent Friend (2020/2021) is set in Belfast and Lyon, France, where I live, and The Couple at Causeway Cottage is set partly in London and Ilfracombe, North Devon… but mainly on Rathlin Island.

I’ve visited Rathlin Island several times — as a child, then again a few years ago with my parents, who live in Ballycastle, my husband, kids and dog. After a rather rough crossing on the Rathlin Express, we hiked all around the island.

The views were breathtaking and the weather was beautiful. We visited the bird sanctuary, saw two of Rathlin’s three lighthouses and had dinner at McCuaig’s Bar. I was very impressed with the primary school, which at the time I visited, had only 11 pupils. As an English teacher in France, I have up to 34 pupils in each of my classes. Finally, we had a much smoother crossing back to Ballycastle.

All day long, my mind was whirring, wondering what it would be like to live here in the winter, when islanders can end up stranded — either on the island or on the mainland — due to storms.

When I got on the ferry to leave Rathlin that day, I knew I would set my next novel there. Even before the characters took form in my head and the plot came to me, I had a clear idea of the setting.

As the only inhabited island off the Northern Ireland coast, Rathlin provides a rather unique setting for a novel. Northern Irish authors Bernie McGill and Bernard MacLaverty have both used Rathlin as the backdrop to their historic novels, and, greatly inspired by both authors’ works as well as by the island itself, I decided to set my modern-day psychological thriller, The Couple at Causeway Cottage, here.

The Couple at Causeway Cottage by Diane Jeffrey

My main character, Kat Fisher, and her husband, Mark, move to Rathlin Island to be closer to Mark’s ailing mother, who is in a care home in Ballycastle. The Fishers are desperate for a fresh start. Both Kat and Mark have family ties to Northern Ireland, but they’re harbouring secrets about their past which they would like to keep buried, and they threaten to resurface with deadly consequences.

The novel opens with Kat’s first glimpse of the island from the ferry. She wonders if she has made a mistake in allowing her husband to persuade her to move here. She has never seen her new house — Causeway Cottage — or even set foot on the island. However, she’s a keen photographer and dreams of making a living from her hobby. Rathlin will provide the perfect environment for this goal, with its abundance of wildlife and bird species, as well as its stunning views. It’s also a place where she can escape from her hectic life in London and Mark’s clingy ex-wife.

The setting really is a character in its own right. I couldn’t imagine setting this novel anywhere else.

The sense of place grows as Kat’s character develops and Rathlin provides an emotional landscape for her story. Her mood and temperament often reflect the weather, for example, when she’s stuck inside her cottage for three days upon arriving due to torrential rains, but she’s itching to get out and explore her new habitat. Furthermore, the weather and landscape affects the decisions she makes as well as causing her to be indecisive at times.

But the setting doesn’t always work with Kat, in harmony; at times it works against her, in counterpoint. While she appreciates Rathlins’s beauty, Kat soon feels lonely and isolated. She wonders if she’ll always feel like an outsider here or if she’ll eventually fit in. Before long, she realises that she’s in danger, but she doesn’t know who she can trust.

One of the most climactic chapters takes place on the night a storm unleashes its fury on the island with Kat getting caught in the gales and a violent downpour. The ferries can’t operate and, as a result, not only can Mark not get home, but Kat can’t get away, either. She’s trapped and frightened, a prisoner in the very place she escaped to at the start of the novel.

The Couple at Causeway Cottage is my lockdown book. Because of travel restrictions, I was unable to return to Rathlin for a field trip, so I relied largely on my memory, using the internet to fill in any gaps. I was also lucky enough to get my hands on a copy of the illustrated guide, Eight Walks on Rathlin Island by local author Nicky Sebastian.

He kindly gifted me a copy of his book, which proved to be invaluable when trying to get the setting right. In return, I have sent him a copy of my novel.

Writing The Couple at Causeway Cottage during lockdown provided me with essential escapism. During this period, although I was teaching full-time from home, I got to spend a lot of quality time with my children and husband, and I made the most of that, but, at the same time, I also felt cut off from my roots.

I’m holding a book launch on Rathlin Island today, the day of the Rathlin Run, which features in my novel. I can’t wait to go back there!

The Couple at Causeway Cottage by Diane Jeffrey, HQ Digital, is available now