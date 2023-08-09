Author Melissa Hogenboom discusses personality traits and ‘Dandelion’ and ‘Orchid’ parents

BBC journalist Melissa Hogenboom opens up about the inspiration behind her book The Motherhood Complex

Originally from the Netherlands, Melissa (37) moved to Scotland when she was six and grew up in the UK.

Following the birth of her son Arjen, the editor became interested in what it means to become a mother, the biological and psychological changes that occur during pregnancy and motherhood and how these changes influence a woman’s sense of self.

Inspired to write a book that delves into ‘the story of our changing selves,’ The Motherhood Complex, Melissa recalls:

“It was really when I had my second [child] and there was a two-year gap and it was quite intense. I just remember feeling so kind of stretched and overwhelmed, and thinking why does no one tell you about this feeling and that you lose all aspects of your own autonomy; and rightly so because you have to care for your children.

“In my case, you go from being a professional where you get a lot of respect and satisfaction from your work and suddenly you are in a full-time caregiving role, and it just switches overnight. And what I found particularly challenging was you go from being seen as a science journalist, to suddenly you become a mum and that identity takes centre stage.

“I found it confrontational suddenly having this — there’s two versions of me but there’s no aligning of them. I thought there must be some science that explains why this feels so difficult, and to explain why people feel they lose their sense of self when you become a mother and how that impacts you.”

Melissa acknowledges that some people are quite happy to be identified as a mother first and foremost and to let other things take a backseat. “But it’s when you are not quite aware that that’s going to happen, that I feel it can feel quite uncomfortable,” she continues.

“I believe it’s quite important to talk about and to understand why you may feel that way, because it doesn’t take away from the fact that motherhood is amazing and you love your children so much.

“I think people feel guilty and conflicted when they are mourning who they were before, but I think when you understand why that happens, it really helps come to terms with it.”

The Motherhood Complex explores the way mother’s brains change during pregnancy, the psychological impact of changing physicality, the impact of technology on parenting, and other topics.

Whilst researching, Melissa became interested in personality traits and in particular, what it means to be a highly sensitive parent. She came across the work of sensitivityresearch.com; a website run by researchers dedicated to sharing reliable information on the human trait of sensitivity.

According to Sensitivity Research, people tend to fall into three different groups along a spectrum of sensitivity with about 30% classed as low, 40% as medium, and 30% ranking as high.

For parents who rank high in sensitivity, they are more likely to struggle under stressful circumstances and settings, Melissa explains. For those mums and dads, it’s important they factor calm times into their day, whether that’s by telling the children, ‘Mummy needs some quiet time’ and taking five minutes to themselves, or by pencilling peaceful activities into the day, such as reading for example, Melissa advises:

“Even if you're not highly sensitive, parenting can feel really overwhelming because of the crying, the screaming — anyone can be affected by that.

“I think, first of all understanding you have it and it's real, it’s a personality trait. It's just the way you perceive the world, so then giving yourself permission to take some time away. Different things will work for everyone.

“If running is important to you, prioritise that. It’s so important to give yourself that time and find ways that you can feel yourself again, and that will also make you a better parent, because if you recharge and you’ve had a sense of calm, you can give more to yourself to your children later and actually they benefit from it too.

“It’s not about being selfish or not wanting to be with your children. It's about recognising that as a parent you have needs as well.”

To discover if you fall into the low, medium or high sensitivity group, there’s a free online questionnaire that people can complete in minutes on the Sensitivity Research website. Participants are invited to answer questions using a 1-7 ranking system whereby 1 represents ‘not at all’, and 7 represents ‘extremely’.

Questions include: Are you easily overwhelmed by things like bright lights, strong smells, coarse fabrics, or sirens close by? Do you make a point to avoid violent movies and TV shows? Are you bothered by intense stimuli, like loud noises or chaotic scenes?

The Motherhood Complex by Melissa Hogenboom

The findings rank users on a sensitivity spectrum which goes from low to high. The summary findings incorporate the ‘dandelion’ and ‘orchid’ metaphor, whereby people who are dandelions are more robust and thrive in any environment, whereas sensitive orchid personality types need particular conditions and the right environment to grow and thrive.

Melissa took the test and discovered that she was an orchid and ‘medium’ on the scale of sensitivity.

“I thought I was one of those extroverted introverts,” she says.

“I'm really sociable but then I really crave quiet time, but I think it's the sensitivity. I crave quiet time because I want the quiet and I need to recharge. For me, it was kind of an aha moment when I read about it.

“It’s all a range if you think of every personality trait. People have a range and some people are just clearly much more highly sensitive.

“Being highly sensitive also results in higher empathy, so, you're more in tune perhaps to other people's emotions and feelings. It's a really positive thing, to be aware of how other people are feeling, but you are absorbing other people's emotions, which is quite a lot of hard work if that’s how you spend your day, especially if you're in a high-stress environment and you feed off other people's stress.

“I’m a manager in my current team and I can absolutely pick up when the team are stressed, but it's quite stressful for me because I then feel that stress as well, but it's because I care. So, if you can, find a way to harness that and use it to your advantage and also learn when to take some time to yourself and switch it off. It’s just a balance.”

Melissa adds: “When it comes to parenting, research showed that the first nine months of parenting, most highly sensitive parents are perhaps more overwhelmed than the ones that who scored lower in sensitivity, but after they've gotten used to it and perhaps found ways to cope that work for them, they actually scored higher on things like sensitive parenting; it’s when you're really attuned to your children's needs.

“Having that trait of being a sensitive parent means you do constantly understand your child’s need. Most parents do anyway, but perhaps it’s heightened.”

The Motherhood Complex by Melissa Hogenboom (£11.99, Piatkus). To take the sensitivity test, visit sensitivityresearch.com.

Orchids and dandelions

In 2005, two researchers in the field of biological sensitivity, Professor Tom Boyce and Prof Bruce Ellis, introduced the flower metaphor of ‘orchids’ and ‘dandelions’ which they took from the Swedish terms ‘orkidbarne’ and ‘maskrosbarne’.

People who are less sensitive, and therefore more resilient and robust, are a bit like dandelions who tend to thrive in most circumstances.

Highly sensitive people can be seen more like orchids who require a caring and nurturing environment in order to do well.