Author Sinead Moriarty: ‘It’s important that we get to kids at a young age and instil the power of empathy’

Writing for young readers is an important business. Addressing important and necessary themes in an age appropriate manner that doesn’t speak down to them nor take any prior knowledge for granted is a delicate balance — but one that many writers have been developing for decades.

Writing for younger readers is also not a new phenomenon but in recent years, the subject matters have diversified to relate to concepts and ideas that we couldn’t have predicted.

Sinéad Moriarty, already dubbed one of Ireland’s storytellers, has written 16 tales of relationships, friendships, love, anger and everything in between.

She published her first book for younger readers, The New Girl, last September, which later won the An Post Award for Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year.

School girl Ruby feels the odd one out when her friends, Clara and Denise, team up. When Safa, a refugee who has arrived in Ireland from Syria, joins the class, the two realise they’ve more in common than they could imagine.

Sinéad brings the same warmth, wit and level of understanding life when you’re in that inbetween age to her second novel, The Truth About Riley.

Everything was okay for Riley until her father died, leaving behind a mountain of debt and the realisation that this perfect life wasn’t so ideal.

She and her mum are soon homeless, having to live in their car, wash in public places and eke out their money until the latter can get a job.

But, embarrassed and unsure how to explain it, Riley chooses not to tell her best friend Sophie about what’s going on.

“Even with my own kids, I always try and remember what it was like as a teenager and it comes back quite easily in a way and as I’m watching them grow up,” explains Sinéad about putting herself in Riley’s shoes when writing.

“I feel really strongly that kids are well able to read books about very, very heavy topics. If I think back to my day there were some pretty hard hitting books.

“Even books like Little Women, they were all struggling. Jo had to cut her hair to put food on the table. Kids are well able for strong themes, and obviously Dickens and other authors. It’s just how you write it, how you give it to them to digest, that’s the key, and doing it in a palatable way.”

Describing herself as ‘new’ to the children’s fiction world, Sinéad, who is known for novels including Seven Letters, About Us and her most recent publication, Yours, Mine, Ours, says theme-based writing is what she does for both audiences.

“The New Girl is about the refugee crisis in a way, this one is about homelessness and the next one I hope to write is about climate change.

“In adult books, I find a theme that I think is interesting and relevant and create an empathetic story around it with characters that you care about. That’s what I hope to do with the children’s books and open kids’ eyes to issues.

“We live in a small island and I suppose some of us are guilty of living in a bit of a bubble. How else can a child know what it’s like to be somebody else except to read?”

As a stranger steps in to help Riley and her mum, the school girl realises that sometimes it’s those who you least expect who can change your life for the better.

“Eleven is a key age with kids,” says Sinéad of her protagonist.

“I’m very comfortable in that space, 11, 12, because you’re just about to go into senior school. You’re changing from a child and seeing that your parents aren’t all knowing, all being and that life can change in a moment. It’s an age where you begin to lose your innocence a bit.”

While loss of innocence is one thing, total devastation of a reader is something else, and not on the writer’s agenda.

“I think it’s really important in kids’ books to have hope,” she says.

“I’m not going to leave any child devastated — that’s not what I am about. This book is full of hope and second chances.

“It’s important for kids to know that no matter how hard things are right now, there’s always hope, there’s always a second chance and there’s a corner where you can turn. It’s very important to have hope.”

Moving between two audiences, very different audiences with different expectations on her fiction, could be difficult for some, but it’s something that Sinéad says she “absolutely loves”.

“I find it really joyful even though I am writing about kind of fairly serious themes,” she says.

“I absolutely love the kids in school seeing their reaction.

“A lot of teachers are using The New Girl and hopefully will use The Truth About Riley as class novels because it opens up conversations.

The Truth About Riley by Sinead Moriarty

“And that’s why I wrote it, I want to open up conversations. I want kids to sit around themselves or at school and go, ‘God, what would it be like?’

“I give a talk and say, you’ve got a backpack and if you had to leave your house, what five things are you going to put in it? They’re engaged and think, ‘What would I do?’

“It’s about getting them to think outside the box, and empathy, empathy, empathy,” she continues. “I’m going to keep banging on about it, but that is the key. I do believe the world has become a very dark place. The rise of the right wing movement is very real.

“I think it’s really, really important that we absolutely get to kids at a young age and really instil the importance and the value and the power of empathy, of kindness and compassion. Because they are a powerful tool.”

There’s been many conversations about how the various lockdowns boosted sales of physical and ebooks, with those more at home able to enjoy and immerse themselves in a good read.

Even now, with things somewhat back to pre March 2020 living, the numbers of people reading on public transport is heartening to see.

“That was the pull that pushed me towards writing children’s books,” explains Sinéad.

“I feel like the minute they [her children] got their phones, their reading fell off a cliff. It’s come back a bit now but we as writers, as book people, we are competing with so many other distractions and it is getting harder and harder. We really need to give kids a book that will hopefully suck them in from the first page, that’s the key.”

The Truth About Riley by Sinéad Moriarty (Gill Books, £11.99) is available now