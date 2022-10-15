Author Tish Delaney: ‘I find writing the dark stuff quite therapeutic’

Tish Delaney and Donal Ryan talk to Aine Toner ahead of appearing at the Belfast International Arts Festival

Co Tyrone author Tish Delaney is excited about her upcoming appearance at the Belfast International Arts Festival.

On October 19, in an already sold out show, she will be in conversation with Limerick author Donal Ryan.

“It’s such a delightful thing to think about. I’m a huge fan of his books,” says Tish.

“He’s one of those writers that I always pick up and then it’s just such a surreal notion that you suddenly get to actually speak to him. We’ve been in touch very briefly by email.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I’m a bit of a novice to this, I’ve only done a few of these things. To be able to do this in Belfast... with Donal Ryan is pretty swishy.”

Tish, whose latest novel, The Saint of Lost Things, was published in June, ‘gave up’ feeling nervous ‘years ago’ about public speaking.

“I was never any good at work doing presentations. But I thought, get over yourself, nothing bad is going to happen. I don’t know what it will be like... but no, I’m not nervous,” she laughs.

“I used to get very nervous and I could barely speak,” says Booker nominated author Donal.

“My mouth would get very dry and shake, I’d be terrible.

“But it’s been 10 years so I’ve sort of gotten used to it. As a new book comes out, it’s a necessary part of the role.”

There’s a synergy between Donal and Tish’s fiction, which concentrates on relationships and isolation, both geographical and literal.

“We have a tendency to stray into the dark side,” says Tish, who published her debut novel Before My Actual Heart Breaks in 2021.

The Saint of Lost Things by Tish Delaney

“That’s one of the reasons that I’m so attracted by his books, they’re always quite dark and I like that in books.

“I don’t really like the sort of the Disney aspect of life that’s promoted almost constantly these days. [To be compared to him]… that’s a huge compliment for me.”

“They’ve got thematic things in common. I love the way Tish writes and how she uses language,” says Donal whose latest book, The Queen of Dirt Island, focused on three generations of resilient Aylward women.

It is a timeless, beautiful novel that could be set in any period.

“Readers are a bit jarred when they use a mobile phone halfway through because they’ve set it earlier in their heads,” laughs Donal.

The themes of being on the outskirts of life, however that appears in fiction, is something that interests readers, we say.

“It’s such an interesting thing. I was brought up in the countryside,” says Tish. “It wasn’t remote, I’m not talking about miles away, but it always felt very remote. You always had that kind of loneliness.

“I was brought up in West Tyrone, the great swathes of Northern Ireland that are covered with those huge evergreen forests. Everywhere you go on the bog roads, there are huge forests everywhere.

“We had a sensation of being completely sort of enclosed in this bubble and being cut off. It’s a very strange one, but you have a sort of a lonesome feeling.”

For Donal, it was important that the almost unbreakable relationship between grandmother, mother and daughter in Dirt Island was acknowledged.

Donal Ryan Credit Anne Marie Ryan

“I really wanted to get that across without anyone ever saying it directly in the book. I wanted it to be really obvious that nothing could come between them. They could fight but never fall out. I wanted these women to have a real emotional intelligence, so they knew how important the other was.”

Tish’s most recent novel focuses on silenced women, that group in society who have zero choice about life decisions.

Protagonist Lindy Morris watches her grandfather mistreat her mother and hopes that, by running away to London, she’ll meet a man who is the opposite of her relative. She finds out the hard way that the man she’s chosen is neither decent nor kind.

“I think there’s a terrible element of that, as being a woman, it’s part of your nature, I think, but also you’re trained to absorb more,” says Tish (right) of how many women keep themselves to themselves, for many reasons.

“It’s that sort of that old-fashioned idea of don’t play up or you’ll look spoiled. You’re trained not to ever fight for yourself, because you don’t want to look spoiled or you don’t want to look high-maintenance.

“It’s a very peculiar balancing act, as a woman, that you have part of your nature that you want to be good and kind and loving and you are all of those things, but as a result of that, you take a backseat.

“Of course that’s very unhealthy for everybody involved, because you put yourself second. I don’t really get into the whole man/woman thing but I think it’s part of being a woman and a very female quality to put people before yourself.”

And heaven forbid those women who dare to put their heads above the parapet.

“You must never do that!” she laughs.

Given her choice of heavy themes — and her skill at writing them for readers — we ask if she ever feels the weight on her writing.

“It doesn’t weigh heavily on me because I think I waited so long to write,” she says.

“I think the only good side effect of getting older is that the clock is seriously ticking and you want to get on the page the stuff that’s been in your heart and mind.

The Queen of Dirt Island by Donal Ryan

“I find writing the dark stuff quite therapeutic.

“It sounds terribly airy fairy when I see it in type, giving voice to these women, but there is an element that so many women that I meet on both sides of my family never got to speak up, never got to leave the square mile they were born on, never really got to experience much of anything, not even like a slight hint of material wealth.

“It’s nice that you can finally get them a little bit… I like a little bit of revenge anyway.”

For Donal, The Queen of Dirt Island was a quicker write than his readers would expect, as a previous longer novel hadn’t worked out.

“I’d gone way over my deadline for submission. I thought, I’ll write this in a modular style and I’ll make sure that the reader will be kept engaged. I had to get the story told coherently,” he says.

The author ‘loves economy’ and always try to be as economical as possible when it comes to word count.

“I always have a number of 60,000 words in my head as a good length for a novel and if I can’t get the story told in that time, I’m saying too much,” he says.

“But sometimes I love a long novel; I remember reading Michael Chabon’s The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay and it just seemed to go on and on, but it didn’t matter because you were so invested in the story and so desperate to find out what happens.”

The Saint of Lost Things by Tish Delaney, Penguin and The Queen of Dirt Island by Donal Ryan, Transworld, are available now. Tish and Donal will be in conversation on October 19 as part of Belfast International Arts Festival. For further information on the arts festival, go to belfastinternationalartsfestival.com