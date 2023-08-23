‘Be a calm, listening presence’: educator and author Molly Potter on how to support your child as the new term begins

The first day of a new school year and the changes it brings can be daunting for many. Author and mother-of-two Molly Potter advises parents against “going overboard trying to make everything better for their children” and suggests another approach instead.

Molly (55) has worked in education in various guises for the past 30 years — as a mainstream teacher, a personal, social, health, economic (PSHE) education adviser, and in a pupil referral unit (PRU). The Norwich-based educator currently delivers training to parents, carers and teachers on a variety of topics such as developing emotional intelligence, using it to support children’s behaviour, and dealing with anxiety.

To the parents and carers of children who are starting primary school, Molly advises: “The first thing I say to parents and carers is make yourself aware of and manage your own emotions. As a parent, it is better to be a comforting and soothing presence for your child than pass on your anxiety.

“Many parents also really struggle to see their children endure emotional discomfort and consequently either use distraction or dismiss their child’s uncomfortable emotions. This is unhelpful too, as when our emotions are acknowledged, validated and accepted, we feel listened to, understood and really cared for.

“There is also a tendency for some parents to go overboard trying to ‘make everything better’ for their children. This comes from a place of love, of course, but it’s far better to acknowledge that starting school is a huge change that will trigger a mixture of emotions — and explore those emotions.”

Starting school can trigger a range of emotions

It’s useful to share with your child that other children are likely to be feeling the same way as they do, which can be reassuring, she adds.

“You can also make it clear that starting school will feel new and unusual at first, but that, after several days, it will feel really normal. Talking through as much as you know about the details of the school day with your child can also reduce the anxiety that comes when we are faced with uncertainty.

“It’s also helpful to keep checking in with your child’s emotions as the term progresses. This gives your child the opportunity to share anything they are finding difficult, so that you can help them feel supported.”

If your child comes to you a week or two into the new school term and tells you they don’t like school, one of most important things to do in this situation is to ensure they are listened to.

Molly says: “You’re unlikely to be able to just make them like school — and this should not really be your aim. Many worthwhile things in life require us to endure uncomfortable emotions.

“But those emotions are made more bearable if we can share them with someone and talk things through.

“Let your child talk about what they are struggling with. Be a calm listening and accepting presence and show you care. You can’t promise that they will learn to love school, but you can help them manage the emotions it’s triggering in them.”

Read more Top 10 tips for parents ahead of their children’s exam results

Worries about school can stem from having friendship issues. If your child says they don’t have any friends, Molly suggests taking the following approach: “The part of parents that does not want to see their child suffer might march up to the school and demand a playmate is provided. In the long term, this will do your child no favours.

“It’s far better to help them become increasingly self-reliant and solve problems for themselves. This can be done by using emotions to open up a dialogue.

“So, if, for example, your child says, ‘I had nobody to play with at break time,’ resist the urge to bombard them with advice. Instead, feed back the emotion behind what they are saying.

“You could say, ‘It sounds like you were lonely at playtime.’ This often opens up an exploratory dialogue.

“Your child will feel really listened to, feel better and they might even find a solution for the situation.

“It’s also important to remember that children tend to speak in dramatic absolutes. They might, in reality, just have had a hard day on the friendship front when they made their declaration.

“My book Will You Be My Friend? explores friendships, including how to make friends. It is also the perfect tool to more proactively consider this issue with your child.”

Read more NI parents on ways they help their kids foster a positive body image

When Molly developed a PSHE homework resource to prompt conversations between parents/carers and their children on topics such as emotions, relationships, self-awareness and values, little did she know that it would plant the seed for her to become a published author.

“Schools and parents loved it,” she recalls.

“This idea rolled over into the Let’s Talk series — picture books that work perfectly to instigate conversations on important topics such as feelings, friendships, worries and differences.

“The books are brilliant prompts for considering topics that promote children’s wellbeing, and regular use of them makes them more effective.

“I see them as a brilliant bedtime resource, to remind parents to spend five minutes or so upon the feelings and issues of their child’s day.”

Molly Potter's Let's Talk series of books

Titles in the Let’s Talk paperback series include How Are You Feeling Now?, How Are You Feeling Today?, What’s Worrying You?, The Same But Different and Will You Be My Friend? The series is complemented by free downloadable activity packs.

Often, small children won’t tell their parents a lot about their school day, so it can be tricky for adults to ascertain how they are settling in.

Molly believes her book can act as a catalyst to open conversation: “Parents often tell me that they cannot get their child to recount anything about the school day. It’s sort of understandable. Children tend to be very in the moment and, once home, might not want to reflect upon school. Plus, children do actually forget a lot.

“I advise role-modelling talking about your day and how you felt about the different things that happened. You could also use a tool like an emotion poster or my book How Are You Feeling Today? to talk about your day’s feelings and how you responded to them. Slowly, this will usually encourage your child to share more.”

Read more The single most challenging act of modern parenting is the most ridiculously basic thing

If your child is older and preparing to start secondary school, Molly suggests taking a different approach:

“The transition to secondary school brings a lot of change: new lessons, many more teachers, a larger school, peers becoming more significant, becoming the youngest in the school again, new friends to make and often a new route or way of travelling to school. It can feel like childhood is starting to be left behind, with so many more responsibilities.

“My children became less communicative about their school days once they were at secondary school, so I made time to check in with them.

“Without being overbearing, I’d ask them what the good bits were and if there was anything they don’t like so much. As with all transitions, it became clear secondary school was soon normal.

“One tool I did use throughout my children’s teenage years was a notebook in which I would write questions and place under their pillows. They did write back and I’d respond. My daughter would have struggled to tell me while in her teenager-hood, but years later she told me it was a lifeline.”

Much of what Molly talks to parents, carers and teachers about when it comes to supporting children revolves around emotions.

She says if we tune into our own emotions and our children’s emotions, accepting them, talking about them and exploring what they might mean, life becomes easier, as both parties feel more understood and supported.

“This is quite a change from what most of us were brought up with, where emotions were generally considered to be inconvenient and irrational and were often suppressed or ignored.

“In reality, emotions can have a very powerful impact on our behaviour and how well we cope. Ignoring them does not mean they go away; it means we have less control on how they surface and therefore we have less chance of managing them well.

“There are times in our lives when uncomfortable emotions will be inevitable, including when we experience significant change, and managing these emotions will become easier for those who start on a journey of improving their emotional intelligence — which starts by noticing, reflecting and talking about them.”

Molly Potter is a best-selling author with more than 35 books published by Bloomsbury Education. For more details, visit www.mollypotter.com