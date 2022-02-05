Belfast author Phillip Jordan: ‘For a speck of green in a very big world, we shine very brightly indeed’

Phillip Jordan, who is writing two novel series, explains why it was so important to set his books in his locality

How important was it for you to write about where you’re from?

It was one of the firm pillars for me that if I was finally writing this novel; it had to be set in Belfast. It’s a city holding many dubious honours. Site of Europe’s most bombed hotel, scene of the UK’s largest bank robbery and once murder capital of the world. Thankfully, we have moved on to become a friendly, vibrant, thriving modern metropolitan city.

I think Belfast and Northern Ireland as a whole has so much to offer and when we come together to showcase our diversity, shared love of friendship, family and towards strangers. For a speck of green in a very big world, we shine very brightly indeed.

Belfast author Phillip Jordan

You say that Belfast is underplayed as a setting – why do you think that is?

I think fictional Dublin and the larger cities in the UK have always played a bigger role in crime fiction and even though we are prominent on the world stage (at times for the wrong reasons) Belfast has perhaps been overlooked or pigeonholed as the location for a particular ‘type’ of story. I read that writing is one thing, but you must write about something happening. Conflict is key! Well, there’s been conflict in this city since it was dredged from the mouth of the Lough and it’s my hope that similar to Ian Rankin’s Edinburgh and Louise ‘LJ’ Ross showcasing the Northumberland coast my novels and characters can shine a light on this fantastic place and open it up to a new audience who will love its flawed uniqueness as much as I do.

We are a city unique in our diversity, conflicts and history and a treasure trove of inspiration and character, and that’s what I wanted to explore.

The old streets have seen the best and worst of us and there’s a real sense of the struggle as the juggernaut of modernity seeks to co-exist with our precious past.

Did the pandemic help or hinder your writing?

I was fortunate to be furloughed from work, which took away any financial burden and gave me the opportunity me to write what I’d describe as full time. That allowed me to focus and get the series to this point, so from that perspective, even though it’s still uncertain times, the ‘Great Pause of 2020/21’ was generally positive for me.

Nowadays I’ll usually write in two or three sessions a day. AM before anyone else is up, then another session in the afternoon and another in the evening.

Have you always wanted to write?

I have always been a voracious reader and I think when you have that passion for reading, you often think, can I do this? Could I write? I had that ambition for as long as I can remember, finally biting the bullet and taking a more professional approach over the course of the last year. I was inspired by the knowledge Lee Child and Ian Fleming were in their forties before unleashing Jack Reacher and James Bond on the world, so I knew time hadn’t passed me yet.

I often find looking at today’s headlines inspiration is all around us. As a crime and thriller writer, the newsprint can’t help but ignite curiosity and a search for understanding of topics like world politics, the global pandemic and the rise of the Mega Corporation, Big Brother, big data and a potential new cold war (or worse). As a backdrop to any story, these give an air of urgency and authenticity and also help me consider wider implications and offer the opportunity to explore the reasons, fears and anxieties these circumstances create for the man and woman in the street.

What themes do you tackle in your books?

I’m fortunate my ideas are largely fully formed and I’ve no real difficulty when it comes to writing.

My books explore the themes of redemption and retribution against a backdrop of political greed, corruption and exploitation and the meaning of justice in modern day Northern Ireland and the world at large and how the police and law enforcement face these new, dynamic threats and challenges while still dealing with the shadow of the past.

One of my characters, Tom Shepard, is an anti-hero but I think he represents that darker side in all of us. If we were wronged in horrific fashion and we had the skill set to do it, would we wreak revenge on those responsible?

Tom Shepard finds himself in that situation and, over the course of the novels he uncovers a deeper conspiracy that puts his own tragic loss into perspective. With a new purpose, he firmly sets his sights on righting those wrongs by fair means and foul and once he starts, there is no going back for him.

The idea of taking this character’s personal grief and turning it into a path of retribution against greed, political corruption and organised crime in both the low dives and prestigious high-end locations around Europe and the World was something I had to explore.

Belfast author Phillip Jordan series of books

In contrast, Veronica Taylor is a career PSNI officer. Having worked her way up from the beat to Detective Inspector, she has taken a few knocks but ultimately believes in the system. She is the daughter of a police officer and a victim of the violence that plagued the country during the Troubles. Ultimately, her motivations lie in bringing the victims and their family’s justice. Something she never got. It’s her calling. She knows nothing else.

What challenges come with writing a series?

I think there are a few challenges. The first is continuity. Ensuring the characters behave (and are described) consistently across books.

The second is a bit harder. I think the essence of your writing needs to remain the same, but you need to ensure the threads of other books tie in, and each ‘new’ story brings a different perspective.

I’m also an avid student of the HBO series The Wire, an American TV drama set in Baltimore. I was inspired by how the writers retained characters and theme throughout each of the series while also exploring different institutions and their relationships to law enforcement and the effect on the individual. If I can emulate just a fraction of what these authors and screenwriters have and see this passion and love of storytelling find an audience who are as enthusiastic about reading my books as I am writing them, then the daydreams of a little boy scribbling in a notebook in his bedroom will have come to life and that will be success.

The DI Taylor and Tom Shepard crime series are available from Amazon. For more information on Phillip, see www.pwjordanauthor.com