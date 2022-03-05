Belfast author Sharon Dempsey: ‘We're all a product of the environment we grew up in’

The Midnight Killing by Sharon Dempsey is available now

When the body of local architect James McCallum is found in the grounds of his former school in Sharon’s new book, The Midnight Killing, DI Danny Stowe and forensic psychologist Rose Lainey — who readers will have met in Sharon’s Who Took Eden Mulligan? — suspect foul play.

The two must work closely to separate fact from fiction in an engrossing, tightly plotted read that’ll have you questioning just about everyone.

Local crime fiction fans will appreciate the many mentions of Belfast and its environs that are peppered throughout the novel. It’s something that’s important for Sharon too.

“Place really help inform character,” she says. “We’re all a product of the environment we grew up in.

“I’m Belfast born and bred, even though I’d lived away for a long time in London and Cardiff, but I love this place. I think that comes through in the writing.”

Yet The Midnight Killing has a universality that also appeals — “it probably could have been set anywhere” says Sharon — when we talk about the development and almost move away from specifically Troubles related material, which often made local writing seem inaccessible.

“That was the only narrative that was going out whether it was via mainstream media or books like the Troubles thrillers that were all very hard hitting, political, almost journalistic type stuff,” says Sharon.

“People were fatigued by that, writers and readers, and people not from here really didn’t get the nuances of the conflict and the politics surrounding it and weren’t really that interested.

“Time has allowed a sort of perspective to emerge, and now I think a lot of writers have been able to tell stories of the Troubles, but also other stories that went on at the same time.

“Probably Anna Burns’ Milkman coming out and Derry Girls have really helped to breakdown those sorts of barriers.”

The Midnight Killing is the second in Sharon’s series and already the lead characters feel bedded in.

“I could see it going on for at least five, probably seven books,” she says.

“That depends on readers; if it sells well, the publishers will want more.

“Publishing is a precarious business to be in but that’s just the name of the game. If readers want more of the story, I’ve certainly got more to tell.”

This novel gives greater insight into Rose’s character, recently returned to Belfast after years away, explaining her family background in more detail — it’s difficult not to feel empathetic when she discovers a “180-degree turnabout” about her mother.

“There’s something about when you grow up and move away, you think everybody who is left behind has stayed exactly the same,” explains Sharon. “And they don’t, they grow. I think we think our parents are set in stone, but they change and develop too, and I think Rose cut her family off for so many years, and has had to come back and reassess everything.

“That’s an interesting character arc to get involved in, for her to find she needs to change her ideas of the past and what happened.

“I think that’s interesting and to explore the psychological development of that.”

Plotting in a novel is vital and Sharon calls her plotting time ‘thinking time’.

“When you start out writing, you think if you’re not hammering out the words, you’re not doing the work.

“But there is a sense that the story sort of embeds in the back of your own mind for a long time maybe before you even start writing it.

“You have to work out all the nuances and the plot points and you have an idea of the structure, and you drape the story on that structure and use that to really sort of help tell the story the best you can.

“I love all that sort of silent craft of it really and I love understanding that.

“I’ve got the stage now where I know that that thinking time before you even get to the page is really important and I’m not to feel pressured to rush that time completely.

“If you’re not happy with it as the writer, nobody is going to enjoy reading it.

“You learn that quite quickly when you’re starting out.

“Also, it’s a long time to spend with these characters and story if you’re not enjoying it as well.

“You’ve got to feel that the story has to be told, needs to be told, and that you’re the only one who can tell it and just really feel that sort of pressure to get the story out there. If all those things fall into place, then you’re pretty sure it’s a good one.”

In The Midnight Killing, the reader is brought into the crime scene immediately, placing the victim at the forefront of our minds — a character to whom Sharon tries to give justice.

“I like the prologue to sort of jump you right into the heart of the case.

“The heart of the case you may not actually get to until the very end of the book, so you’ve got this sense of what is the underlining crime.

“You try to do justice to the characters and to foreground the victim in a way.

“It’s hard to write that kind of stuff and not feel that emotional tug.

“But when you feel that you know that your reader’s going to respond to that too, and I think at the end of the day, I write crime so it’s always going to be a wee bit sort of on the edge of being uncomfortable at times.

“Crime fiction has been accused in the past of forgetting the victim and we focus just on the investigation and the murderer.

“We got to subvert those tropes.

“I go out of my way not to be exploitative and so you dispel misconceptions.

“You think about these characters as if they’re real people that you do give them that respect.

“I don’t think anybody in the genre isn’t writing really good foregrounding content around the victim.

“They’re looking at human behaviour; that’s what crime fiction is at the end of the day.

“We’re looking at human behaviour and we’re looking at society.

“And we see those who are maybe are pushing boundaries as to what’s acceptable or they do things that are wrong, and maybe they’ve done those things that are wrong for stupid reasons, or they’ve made terrible mistakes.

“Sometimes the great tragedy exists in a really dreadful mistake as opposed to somebody that goes out of their way to actually hurt someone,” Sharon adds.

The Midnight Killing by Sharon Dempsey, HarperCollins, £12.99, is available now