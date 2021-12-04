Belfast-born writer and director Maeve Murphy’s novella Christmas at the Cross has already been optioned as a film

A Northern Irish Christmas tale in London with surprising female twist.

In the King’s Cross area of London at Christmas in the early 90s, an abusive relationship leads a young Irish woman, Blathnaid, to hide out in an acquaintance’s flat. A knock on the door, which she reluctantly opens, leads to a friendship with neighbour and street walker Nadina. As Blathnaid faces the ups and downs of life, it all starts to erupt.