Belfast poet Stephen Sexton: ‘A poem, like a song, is a way to decorate time’

Already shortlisted for the Forward Prize for Best Collection, Belfast poet Stephen Sexton’s compilation Cheryl’s Destinies is the follow-up to If All the World and Love Were Young

How important for you, inspiration wise, is it that your poetry is rooted in where you’re from?

In some ways, it’s inescapable that one’s surroundings will make it into a poem, but it’s not so often I take particular places as subjects the way a landscape painter might, for example. I’m mostly interested in events, encounters, interactions, and they’ve got to happen somewhere. The American poet Marianne Moore suggested that poems might be “imaginary gardens with real toads in them”. That is, invented places in which real emotions are recounted, or animated.

The scenes, so to speak, of my poems aren’t often specific enough to be identified, even if they’re based on real places. I like the dreaminess of nowhere in particular. That said, when I describe a bowling alley in one poem in this book, I’m absolutely describing the one in the SSE Arena (née The Odyssey); when one poem features a zoo break, I’m thinking of Belfast zoo; a poem about skateboarders takes place in Ebrington Square in Derry.

So while these places aren’t identified, the poems set their action in real places.

On the other hand, what’s fundamental to a poem is language. In my case, it’s English. So while one is rooted and brought up in a particular place, the most important thing is language, with all its possibilities, representations and complexities. I like poems which make the strange or unknown feel local.

You’ve said that when you were younger, poetry and rhyme were a puzzle to be solved — how do you view poetry now?

That’s right, when I was first asked to write a poem in primary school, rhyme is what thrilled me.

I loved the musicality of one sound resembling another one; of scanning through and sounding out whatever kind of a vocabulary an eight-year-old has. In that way — finding rhymes — it felt like a puzzle.

When many people think of poems, they often think of rhyme, which is, of course, a device to make lines of verse more memorable, especially if you’re performing an epic poem around a campfire, centuries before poems were written down.

There’s a common perception of poetry that sees it as riddling or puzzle-like in a larger sense, which I find kind of regrettable. It’s partly due, I think, to the idea that poems are things with hidden meanings, rather than, say, musical objects.

Most of the time, I think about a poem as being more like a photograph, at least those are the poems I tend to like — those which are intensely visual.

The world we live in is entirely made of images, and we’re an image-driven species, and our technologies of communication are, at this point, almost entirely visual. It makes sense to me that poems might operate more like photographs or paintings or emojis, even.

Having said that, a poem tends to be no good if it has no sense of rhythm or musicality. A poem, like a song, is a way to decorate time.

What is important for you in terms of how a reader looks at your poetry?

It’s hard to say. I’m pretty delighted if someone’s looking at it in the first place. But it’s also important to say that as the writer of poems, I don’t entirely determine what a poem means. I have my ideas, of course, but meaning is a product of the poem being read by a reader. What a reader feels is what the poem means.

Naturally, I’d like a reader to be moved in some way or another; to laugh a little or see some aspect of the world or language in a new way. I feel that’s what the best poems do, and it’s a reason to write them: to find new ways of saying things that are true.

Many of my poems feel more like little stories to me, so I’d hope those tiny narrative qualities might come across to a reader. Naturally, there are other devices and techniques at work to help articulate those stories, but they only become interesting on a second reading, or a third. To get that far, they’ve got be interesting on the most immediate level. I hope they are.

Award nominations are no doubt very special, and congratulations. How do you view awards and how do you accept review/critique?

Thank you, I’m delighted the book has been acknowledged by the Forward Prizes, even before it’s been published. A tremendously cool person would say reviews and critiques don’t matter, but they do, immensely.

I receive them pretty gratefully. There’s no thrill quite like the thrill of feeling understood. Putting books together is, I’ve learned, intense work. In my case, it was many long days and late nights fiddling with lines, cutting, rewriting.

And even at the end of all that, you’re never sure (and maybe should never be sure) that the poems will resonate with anyone else in quite the way you hope they will. You’re not so much putting yourself into the poems as much as you are your singular relationship with language and, consequently, the world. To have that ratified, in some way or another, by a reader who says yes, I see it, is an extraordinary gift.

“An exciting young poet” is how you’ve been described, akin to Heaney — wonderful to hear, but does it make you feel pressure?

I try to take those things in the good spirit in which they’re meant, which is one of encouragement, I think. I’m especially fond of the adjectives of that quote: “exciting”; “young”!

Heaney is the major example for anyone starting out with poems in this part of the world and indeed anywhere else on the planet: tact, generosity, erudition, brilliance. “To labour and not seek reward”, he said in his poem ’St Kevin and the Blackbird’, a wonderful model for the poet in their beginnings. Another Nobel Prize winner, Bob Dylan, said, “You do what you must do, and you do it well”.

Does lockdown help or hinder your work?

It’s hard not to think we’re in a particular moment in history. COVID-19 and lockdown have been extraordinary situations; once in a century things, and we’re certainly going through another significant century in Ireland and Northern Ireland. Always, though, I must consider how any of these things affect language.

Many of us might think of poetry as an art of the page, but it’s an agile, spoken art; one of the air. As such, there’s something particularly frustrating about the fact that the means by which poems live — being spoken aloud — has been compromised by lockdown and the necessity to isolate ourselves. We have had to keep out of each other’s air.

Poetry is, for me, a fundamentally communal and social phenomenon. How exactly lockdown has affected it — beyond what’s obvious — is not yet clear. However, it seems pretty likely that where our technologies of communication are interrupted and modified, our language and consequently, poetry, must be changed too. I guess I’ve become a little more comfortable with the idea that poetry might reflect a moment in time, and moreover, that it can.

My book, Cheryl’s Destinies, is mostly about time, even if it’s also a little love story. The poem is a time-keeping device, among other things. Moreover, a poem begins in the present and ends in the future; or it began in the past and it ends in the present. Or some combination of these. For all of us, I think, time has lately gone strange and dilated; stretched and textured. The poems of my book are little shared moments with whoever is reading them. I’m grateful for that.

Cheryl’s Destinies by Stephen Sexton, Penguin Press, £9.99, is available now