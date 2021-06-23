Belfast woman Clare Sheeran keeps children in mind with mental health journal

One of the stories in her journal

One of the stories in her journal

Belfast woman Clare Sheeran, used her time on furlough during Covid to train as a counsellor and has now produced a mental health journal

Having been in and out of work over the past year through furlough, Belfast woman Clare Sheeran had to find a way to keep her mind active.

And she has tapped into her interest in mental health by taking an online counselling course — taking her passion for helping children one step further by putting together a mental health journal to encourage young people to write about their feelings.

With her normal career as a marketing manager on the backburner for long spell, Clare said she could not sit and and wait for the pandemic to pass.

“Over the last year or so, when furloughed on and off from my full-time job, I decided I needed to do something to keep my brain active,” she said.

One of the stories in her journal

“So I chose to take an online counselling course as I have always been interested in the area of mental health.

“I became very interested in the mental health of children, especially in those formative years.”

That started Clare thinking about practical ways she could help — and the idea of creating a journal, Soak In The Sunshine, that kids could work through with their parents as a way of bringing out their feelings, developed.

“I decided to create a journal for children — an outlet for them to write about their feelings or experiences, especially after such a difficult year,” she said.

”It is aimed at six to 11-year-olds. I wanted to include a section where the child can make a reflection or statement about their week. So it says various things such as ‘The thing that made me laugh this week was...’ or ‘This week I was happiest when...’ and the child fills out the rest.

Belfast woman Clare Sheeran, used her time on furlough during Covid to train as a counsellor and has now produced a mental health journal

“This encourages the child to reflect on a positive part of their week, or feel grateful about something that happened that week. It also encourages them to think about fun things that they enjoy, such as answering ‘What is your favourite song..?’ It can also inspire child and parent chats.”

And rather than just put the journal together herself, Clare elected to get the kids themselves involved.

“The one thing that is unique about this journal is that it contains quotes from local children, accompanied by beautiful illustrations. There are other journals out there for children and young people, but they often contain quotes from adults or famous people. I was always impressed by things that my nephews/nieces or friend’s kids said. They can be a lot smarter and more insightful than us!

One of the stories in her journal

“It means the journal contains peer-to-peer inspiration and advice too.”

“I would love for parents to consider the journal as a gift for their child’s birthday or an occasion, or just to cheer them up after a difficult year! And 10% of sales are donated to local mental health charity Aware NI, who run a series of programmes concerning mental health in schools.”

You can find out more about the journal at www.soakinthesunshine.com Clare’s journal is also available to buy on Amazon.