Bishop Daly joins list of most influential

Renowned priest added to acclaimed publication

A Catholic bishop and former secretaries of state are among the Northern Ireland names added to an acclaimed publication documenting the lives of the UK's most influential people.

The latest update of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography (DNB), published today, contains 228 new biographies of men and women who left their mark on the UK.

All the new entries passed away during 2016.

The Oxford DNB is the national record of men and women who have shaped British history, worldwide, from prehistory to the year 2016.

The latest edition includes biographies of 63,693 individuals, written by more than 14,000 contributors.

Among the new entries is Edward Daly, who served as the Bishop of Derry from 1974 to 1993.

In January 1972 he was caught up in the events of Bloody Sunday, and a photograph of him waving a bloodied white handkerchief in front of a group of men carrying the dying teenager Jackie Duddy came to symbolise the events of that day.

Appointed Bishop of Derry in 1974, he was a firm opponent of violence and advocate of reconciliation, and worked particularly closely with successive Anglican bishops of Derry and Raphoe, Robin Eames and James Mehaffey, who died this week.

Another entrant is the unionist politician Sir Robin Chichester-Clark, brother of the former Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, James Chichester-Clark.

An MP for Londonderry from 1955 to 1974, Sir Robin also served as a government whip, and as Conservative spokesman on Northern Ireland, and the arts. To date he was the last Northern Irish MP to be a UK government minister.

Portadown-born Sam Gardiner, a poet behind works such as the much-anthologised 'Protestant Windows', a satire of sectarian attitudes refracted through a tale of PVC window salesmen, is also added.

This update also includes two Conservative secretaries of state for Northern Ireland.

The first is Jim Prior, who held the post from 1981 to 1984.

He is best remembered for negotiating an end to the Maze hunger strikes, improving relations with the Irish government, and producing a blueprint for limited devolution.

The second is Patrick Mayhew, who as Secretary of State from 1992 to 1997 was a discreet but key figure in the peace process which led to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

Other prominent UK figures in the new edition include musical icons David Bowie, George Michael and Sir George Martin; and broadcasters Sir Jimmy Young and Sir Terry Wogan.

Comedians Ronnie Corbett, Victoria Wood and Caroline Aherne are included, as are politicians such as Cecil Parkinson and Jo Cox.