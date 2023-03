Bloody Sunday: ‘I heard a sharp crack and knew I had been hit. I fell forwards. Everything went black...’

Julieann Campbell’s uncle was among the 13 people shot dead by British troops in Derry 50 years ago. In this extract from her oral history of that day, victims recall the unfolding horror

Julieann Campbell. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Julieann Campbell Sat 22 Jan 2022 at 08:54