Book a place to listen to homegrown talent

The Royal Society of Literature has joined with the Arts Council to celebrate Northern Irish writers and writing as part of the first NI Writers Day

Northern Ireland Writers Day (March 23) is part of a UK wide drive by the RSL to broaden its reach and celebrate diversity in literature. Through its RSL Open Fellowship Programme, 60 new fellows will be elected, from communities under-represented in UK literature. This is the first time the RSL has joined with the Arts Council to host an event like this in Northern Ireland and the programme will appeal to readers and writers alike.

During the day, RSL Director Molly Rosenberg will discuss the fellowship programme with local writer Paul McVeigh and how to recommend a writer.

Award-winning poet and Chair of RSL, Daljit Nagra, will give a free hour-long workshop, ideal for those who have recently starting writing or have more experience.

Finally, there will be a panel discussion featuring some of the finest Northern Irish writers - Wendy Erskine, Glenn Patterson and Shannon Yee.

To read more about RSL Open and how you can nominate your favourite NI author visit https://rsliterature.org/rsl-open/. Tickets for NI Writers Day are free and can be booked via the RSL website. Numbers are strictly limited for the poetry workshop with Daljit Nagra, so early booking is recommended.

Molly Rosenberg

RSL Director Molly Rosenberg explains the importance of celebrating Northern Irish based writing.

Molly Rosenberg

"The history and culture of each place is specific, and writing often takes on the history and culture of the places that it comes from, shaped by it as well as shaping it.

"That's one of the reasons it's so important for the great writing of Northern Ireland to be celebrated - the UK's literary culture is at its best when it is made up of the greatest breadth of experiences and voices, and communities of readers, as well as writers, miss out with any narrowing of that.

"In recent history, the RSL has had the privilege of having Seamus Heaney and Brian Friel as Companions of Literature - the highest position any Fellow can hold at the Society - but we need and want to celebrate the great writing of Northern Ireland today."

Whether starting out or established, having a community of writers is important she says.

"We've seen from research we've done and from the popularity of programmes bringing writers together how much writers rely on the encouragement and support of their peers," says Molly.

"A sense of community, shared goals and aspirations as well as common understandings of the challenges you're facing, are imperative to us all as people, and particularly in a profession that can require hours of isolated work like writing can."

Molly considers the first NI Writers Day to be just the beginning of a renewed relationship between RSL and Northern Irish writers.

"With the Writers Day we're really thrilled to be working with Northern Irish writers to inspire new work as well as introducing new readers to those already professionally established.

"We've worked with the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and with Paul McVeigh to make sure this day-long programme is for writers at all stages of their careers, and that these are free to everyone. It's really important that there's opportunity for writers to experiment through the workshop with Daljit Nagra as well as the evening panel championing great writers. We're hoping that this both raises up the great writing from Northern Ireland and helps to encourage even more."

She describes it 'a great privilege' to work in an industry that 'supports and engages with something you're passionate about.'

"Reading has always been important to me, helping me to understand myself and the world better. The poet Roger Robinson talks about poems being 'empathy machines' and I think that's how I feel about all literature - poems, novels, plays, reading has always felt like it brought me closer to other people and like a lot of others, over the last year while we've been spending a lot of time away from loved ones, it's been more important than ever to me."

Daljit Nagra

"It's important to remind authors from Northern Ireland that the reading and writing community of Britain wants to hear their voices," says Daljit Nagra.

"That their talent will not be neglected and that their creative acts will be recognised and celebrated."

His free one-hour workshop sounds invaluable for those wanting to learn more - what can participants expect?

"As course leader it's essential to be warm, welcoming and inclusive so that all writers feel safe and inspired to share their work," he says. "This sharing of writing is vital to help us all become better writers.

"Through shared practice we learn to up our game because the standard in groups is usually good, we learn to gain feedback from the group who become our first audience, and we try out new techniques to broaden the range of our writing so we break new ground."

For Daljit, the journey of the poet is to discover what type they are.

"As many poets write the personal story as those that adopt personas. There is no special burden on the poet to bleed on the page.

"Great poets have often had very happy stable lives that have created an environment for writing recklessly or responsibly about personal, spiritual or political issues. Part of the journey of the poet is to discover what type of poet they are, often this reflection happens over several years and several publications."

His advice for those who want to write but for, whatever reasons, feel stuck, is to join a writing group, "so you are inspired into new ways of writing, so you are introduced to the best of new work. Failing this, read more than you write. When you write, ask yourself, how can I do this differently, this latter approach can often lead to surprise which is essential to innovation."

Paul McVeigh

"This event is just the start," says Belfast-born writer Paul McVeigh and host of the inaugural Writers Day. "Northern Ireland has a wealth of writing talent. We've loads of amazing writers and great up and coming writers too. It's a very exciting time for Northern Ireland.

Paul McVeigh

"Molly is really interested in Northern Irish writers and I think it's a very exciting time for the community to get together, get involved and get behind this initiative.

"We're already talking about what the next event will be, [to] keep that growing and continuing. She's very keen that it's not a token event here and then that's checked off the list. It's an ongoing conversation."

Paul is also keen to give a helping hand to local writers to strengthen and broaden the community.

"I think writers are very community orientated and I think for Northern Irish writers, that partly comes from isolation too; I think that there isn't that always that obvious literary bridge over into the mainland.

"The writing community, by and large, is very inclusive and supportive. When you've a book coming out they're cheering you on, whether it's online, at festivals or live events. People give quotes to help you in your first book. When that first book is coming out, you need that support.

"It's our moment to shine and get writers involved. I'm passionate about leaving a trail of breadcrumbs behind everywhere you go for people coming behind. I always try to bring writers with me and that's the great thing about a community, you're only as strong as your weakest link. This initiative is not about putting yourself froward, which is what I love about it, it's about putting other people forward," he says of nominating writers for the RSL Open Fellowship programme.

When it comes to reading, Paul is quick to praise his fellow homegrown writers.

"I love Lucy Caldwell's short stories. If you look at her career, I don't know anybody more decorated a writer in Ireland practically. Her short stories are really moving, very deep and beautifully told. I'm really enjoying Wendy Erskine's stories at the moment. They're just absolutely brilliant. I think she's amazing and I can't wait to see what she's going to do next."

Wendy Erskine

"It's really lovely to have an event that's going to celebrate Northern Irish writing," says the short story writer, who will be one of the panel participants on March 23.

"I'm really looking forward to the chat. I'm interested in talking about how I got into writing, also people that I like reading and also to hear who the other panel members really enjoy reading. It'll be a lovely celebration of writing from this particular area."

When it comes to reading works from Northern Irish writers, Wendy recommends several fellow authors.

"There's an absolutely beautiful book out by Kerri Ni Dochtartaigh called Thin Places. To me it's a magnificent book, about someone looking at the whole idea of trauma and how they have coped with that and how the natural world has helped them deal with what they've experienced.

"I've also really enjoyed Inventory by Darran Anderson, which is looking at a childhood in Derry. I really enjoyed Susannah Dickey's Tennis Lessons, a great novel, really, really funny."

Her 'absolute favourite' though, is screen writer and author Eoin McNamee.

"I think he is brilliant. It's a really interesting thing to see the place you're from mediated, to see it transfer onto screen or transfer into text. I think he does it in such a distinctive way - it's so sort of bleak and moving and frightening.

"He takes Northern Ireland and treats it the way James Ellroy treats Los Angeles. It's sort of fact-based noir fiction and if people haven't encountered it already, they would really enjoy it."

Wendy - who is a full-time teacher - explains the difference in her dual careers.

"It's a totally different experience to being a writer. You're working as part of a group of people for the benefit of another group of people so it's a very collegiate experience. Whereas if you're working as a writer, it's really quite different; for long periods you're working on your own. Of course at some point you are going to encounter others, if your books are published, you hope you're going to find a readership but the actual process is something that is pretty much solitary.

"That can be really good but it can also be quite difficult for people so it is wonderful to help others and to have a community that you feel you can also be part of."

Shannon Yee

"As a parent of a young child I just want to read more," laughs the playwright and producer on which Northern Irish writers she enjoys. "Perhaps because I am a parent of a young child, I'm appreciating the short story form more and more.

Shannon Yee

"I also really enjoy Jan Carson's craft to be able to be so concise and efficient with her writing. Everything's turned all of a sudden and there's almost like a linguistic reveal. And you think, that is true craft.

"On the same note about voice, Wendy Erskine. So many people here because I don't share their history have different cadence and different tones and ways they capture and reflect voice. I find even though it's a small part of the world, there's still so many variations of voice and it's so interesting to read what those variations are. Wendy gets voice in a way that I could never write.

"In terms of writing a child's voice, Paul McVeigh is fantastic and somehow can capture the buoyancy and the innocence and layer it with wisdom."

In fact, Shannon is quick to praise Paul for his advocacy of local writing.

"Paul is not just a writer, he really advocates for the Northern Irish writing community, and its visibility globally which is really, really important," she says.

"Not all writers do that, one because we're so busy trying to write. I think it's unique what Paul has always done, not just his own writing and his own talent and writing but also nurturing up and coming writers and also really advocating for the visibility of talent that's here."

She's looking forward to appearing on the Writers Day panel and discusses the writing process, which shares similarities to many creative pursuits.

"I think no matter what kind of form writers or any creative artist goes through, the creative process is the same or there are similarities. You start off with a mess of ideas and, almost like a sculpture or woodwork, you have to shave away and form and step back and get some perspective and try and tweak at it throughout a period. There's usually always a period where you go, 'Oh my god this is awful. Never again.'

"No matter how many pieces you've written and I've written theatre, short stories, essays, whenever you sit down to a blank page, there's nothing more humbling and terrifying than staring at a blank page."