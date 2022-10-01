Book who’s talking: Belfast-set fiction and non-fiction

Presenting some of the best known texts set in the city — from crime to family life to burgeoning relationships to violent incidents

Mickey Donnelly’s best friend is his wee sister, Maggie, and he’s got a dog called Killer. The young boy dreams of travelling to America and taking Maggie and his mum with him, being that he’s not so keen on his father or brother. Mickey feels it’s up to him to protect his Ma from herself, even if that means being a bad boy to be a good son.

Paul McVeigh (Credit: Roelof Bakker)

Call My Brother Back by Michael McLaverty

It’s 1918 and the MacNeill family must leave the happiness of home life on Rathlin Island and move to Belfast after 13-year-old Colm’s father dies. The loss of the family breadwinner means a new home and way of life that is initially fun — games lasting for days, friendly tussles — until violence erupts in the city and the MacNeills become involved in the conflict.

Harry’s Game by Gerald Seymour

When a British cabinet minister is gunned down on a London street, undercover agent Harry Brown is sent to Belfast, believed to be where the killer is located, to unearth him. Expect a race against the clock as Harry is set to infiltrate a group who is no doubt curious about this new arrival. One false move could compromise Harry forever.

Who Took Eden Mulligan? by Sharon Dempsey

Published last year with a sequel, The Midnight Killing, this year, audiences have been introduced to DI Danny Stowe and forensic psychologist Rose Lainey. If you love crime writing, and have a penchant for local crime writing, this is definitely one for you. The plotting is nicely planned and the pace will ensure your interest is continually piqued.

Author Sharon Dempsey

Paperboy by Tony Macaulay

In this warm and witty memoir, Tony recounts life when growing up during the Troubles. No matter what’s going on, 12-year-old Tony is embracing his new job as a paperboy. Come rain or shine, he’ll deliver, all the while thinking about Doctor Who, Top Of The Pops and the joy of fish suppers. Full of nostalgia and moments where you’ll nod your head, it’s clear that happiness can be found in the darkest of times.

The Emperor Of Ice Cream by Brian Moore

A coming-of-age story about Gavin Burke, a 17-year-old who, in 1965, defies his family and its beliefs by volunteering as an air raid warden with the largely Protestant ARP. Gavin gradually understands that those on the other side offer friendship and communal feelings. Partly based on Moore’s wartime experiences, he described it as the most autobiographical of his novels.

The Twelfth Day Of July by Joan Lingard

The first in the important quintet of Kevin McCoy and Sadie Jackson books, the two, from different sides of the community, meet on the tense streets of Belfast. Though it starts with a dare, it swiftly becomes something more serious, but the two are keen to get to know each other. Can the world change as quickly as their feelings for ‘the other side?’ A book that possibly every Northern Irish person of my age has read.

Joan Lingard

Where They Were Missed by Lucy Caldwell

An unusually hot 1980s summer in Belfast should be being enjoyed, but for Daisy and Saoirse it’s simply too warm. The girls dream of ice-cream, all the while wondering why they don’t have a mural painted on their gable wall or why police sirens whine through the streets. Ten years later and Saoirse is living in the Republic with her aunt and uncle. She has a good life but there’s a definite absence.

Lucy Caldwell

Mystery Man by Colin Bateman

We urge you to read this series, which is full of laugh-out-loud moments. The protagonist is the owner of No Alibis Bookstore in Belfast and is reluctantly drawn into the world of private detection. The agency next door goes bust, but that doesn’t stop the clients from asking our mystery man for help. He hopes to impress Alison, the woman in the jewellery shop across the road, but it doesn’t work. Ah, well, maybe things will be clearer when they break into the shuttered, next-door shop…

Author and former journalist Colin Bateman with his new book, Thunder and Lightning, Picture by Peter Morrison

The Belfast Anthology by Patricia Craig

This collection of poetry, fiction and travellers’ impressions is taken from a diversity of authors spanning over 300 years, offering a detailed literary portrait of the city of Belfast. Craig attempted — and succeeded — in building up “a composite picture of the city, its atmosphere, exigencies and eccentricities”.

The Twelve by Stuart Neville

Also known as The Ghosts of Belfast, Stuart’s novel centres on Gerry Fegan, a former paramilitary contract killer, haunted by the ghosts of the 12 people he murdered. Drowning his sorrows — and their screams — in alcohol, he comes to the realisation that if he is to move on, he must kill those who engineered their deaths. But will his vendetta threaten a hard-won truce and, if so, what does that mean for this own safety?

Author Stuart Neville. Photo: Johanne Atkinson

Cal by Bernard MacLaverty

Detailing the experiences of a young man and his involvement in the IRA. Cal does not want to follow his father’s job in the local abattoir, is afraid of his schoolfriend Crilly and is unhappy about being a Catholic in a mainly Protestant estate. Throughout the novel, he tries to come to terms with his participation in the murder of a reserve police officer by Crilly (Cal was the getaway driver). Couple that with Cal falling in love with the dead man’s wife, Marcella, and this is a tense novel that resonates almost 40 years after its publication.

Bernard MacLaverty (Credit: Robert Burns)

Eureka Street by Robert McLiam Wilson

Produced as a TV adaptation in 1999, the novel focuses on the lives of two Belfast friends — one Catholic, one Protestant — shortly before the 1994 IRA ceasefire. In a 1999 interview, the author said he wanted to “show the weight of a human life lost”. The friends are united by their inability to form mature relationships and their struggle to find love in a city ravaged by bombs.