Brexit is the beginning of the end for Union, says GAA's Joe Brolly

Brexit is likely to lead to the break-up of the union, a former GAA star has claimed.

The comments from Derry All-Ireland winner Joe Brolly are contained in a new book compiled by controversial political commentator Jude Collins.

In Laying It On The Line: The Border And Brexit, Mr Collins examines Brexit and the Irish border issues.

It canvasses opinion from a range of figures across society.

Well-known pundit Mr Brolly states: "In a way, this is the DUP's last stand. I don't think they have any particular regard for their constituents.

"The DUP has gone from one scandal to another, and it instinctively knows that Brexit is the beginning of the end for the Union. As soon as Catholics begin to see any sort of presence on the border - any presence - it will create activism, it will create a new approach, a new dynamism around the idea of a united Ireland.

"There's going to be a united Ireland anyway; everybody knows that. It's just a question of time. All this will do is hasten it."

Mr Brolly is one of 26 voices included in the publication, who range from former Taoiseach John Bruton to PUP leader Billy Hutchinson.

The influence America could bring to bear on the future of the Irish border runs through the publication.

Michael John Cummings, secretary of the American Brexit Committee, writes: "Brexit will hasten the day when there will be a reunited Ireland. Arlene Foster said if there was a reunited Ireland, she'd be leaving town. Well, that's another plus for us."

A nod to loyalism is given through Hutchinson's contribution, who writes the last chapter of the book.

"Brexit has left the UK a divided country," he states. "If the economy is going well, people will forget about it. If it's not going well, then we'll be on a life-support machine in terms of keeping the UK together. No one knows what's going to happen until it's done."