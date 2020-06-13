Caroline Hirons: The most powerful woman in beauty

Blogger and 50-year-old mum-of-four Caroline Hirons' no-nonsense approach to skincare has won her millions of fans. She talks to Meadhbh McGrath about being critical of big beauty brands and why nobody - including herself - should be shamed for enjoying any kind of 'tweakment'

Caroline Hirons

