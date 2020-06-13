Caroline Hirons: The most powerful woman in beauty
Blogger and 50-year-old mum-of-four Caroline Hirons' no-nonsense approach to skincare has won her millions of fans. She talks to Meadhbh McGrath about being critical of big beauty brands and why nobody - including herself - should be shamed for enjoying any kind of 'tweakment'
Toilet roll isn't the only thing people have been stockpiling during quarantine - skincare has enjoyed a major boost since the world locked down. Retailer John Lewis reported that sales increased 183% in April, as many of us stuck at home sought to change up our regimen. But if talk of 'acid toning' still leaves you confused, and you can't tell whether your skin is dry or dehydrated, a new book arriving this month will answer all your questions.