Co Antrim author Jenny Ireland released romance that will appeals to fans of The Queen’s Gambit

It was lockdown that prompted Jenny Ireland to put pen to paper and begin writing what would become her debut novel.

The First Move centres around teenager Juliet and her friends — and all is not rosy. Though, on the surface, everyone is living their best lives, Juliet, who has arthritis, exists at the edges of her pals’ social lives, preferring to play online chess. Under a pseudonym, she is not the girl looking for attention or the one ‘with crutches’.

Then there’s new boy Ronan, plagued with guilt over what happened to his brother Ciaran. ‘The boy with the brother’ is also a chess fan, enjoying its anonymity and chance to escape.

Though Juliet and Ronan feel they’ve got nothing in common, they do. In fact, they’ve met each other online…

Having written the first 1,000 words, author Jenny applied for Penguin’s WriteNow programme, which seeks out new writing from under-represented communities.

“I got chosen for the longlist, then the shortlist, then by November they told me I’d got a place,” explains Jenny.

“You’re matched up with an editor and work with them for a year.

“I’d finished the draft by November because I knew if I didn’t get on the programme, I’d be really annoyed and I probably wouldn’t finish it.”

Jenny didn’t want to write a book about disability but, given that she also has arthritis, said it felt natural for protagonist Juliet to share her condition.

“What I wanted to do was [to create] a love story between two people who both have a lot of problems; it’s just that one of them has arthritis.

“But I love people, so the characters always come first for me and then it’s a matter of organising plot.

“I struggle with it [arthritis], of course I do, but I was thinking how much worse it would be as a teenager,” continues Jenny, who was diagnosed at 23.

“Being a teenager is hard enough. And any teenager going into school with something extra or something different is a hero, because it must be so difficult.

“It is part of my life, but it doesn’t define me. I wanted to make that point with her [Juliet] as well. By the end, she realises that it doesn’t define her either.”

The First Move by Jenny Ireland

As with much Young Adult (YA) literature, the secondary characters are useful in both adding context to the story and spurring the plot onwards.

“I really wanted to show that everybody has something going on behind the scenes. Everybody is putting on a front to some extent,” she explains.

“[Juliet’s friends] Tara has her own problems, and Michael to some extent. Everyone has their own stuff going on; Juliet’s is just more visible.”

An estimated 16,000 young people live with arthritis in the UK and for Jenny this representation in literature is important.

“I’d love my kids to grow up reading books with their peers and having disabilities and things. That’s just real life,” she says.

“Diversity is so important in books, because that is life now. I do think about my kids growing up when I’m writing these things and what I’d like them to be reading and what I would have liked to have read at that stage. Everybody is dealing with something.”

The First Move touches on big topics including grief and addiction and its local angle really adds to reader enjoyment.

“There’s so much great writing coming from Northern Ireland and it’s lovely to see. I love Northern Ireland; I went away to university and I was happy to [come] back after.”

The law and French graduate underwent emergency brain surgery in May 2019, a period that she says feels like “it happened to somebody else”.

“I got a virus and it turned into inflammation in my brain and two surgeries and five weeks later in hospital. At the time, I’d say it was worse for my family, but the recovery… it was a year and a half before I felt myself again.”

A year on, the world was hit with Covid-19. However, she says she can take “a load of silver linings” from her experiences.

“It gave me proper clarity about what I want to do with life. I woke up in the hospital thinking about stories and I was dying to get back to writing. That showed me how much I loved it,” she says.

“It wasn’t until I had kids that I started writing. I think I went mad from the sleep deprivation and began writing weird little stories. But then I got absolutely hooked. It was the first thing I properly loved doing, so I didn’t mind putting in the work to get better. I would love it to become a career. Fingers crossed. I’m going to keep writing and see where it goes.”

Is YA where her heart lies?

“Yes, I love YA. It’s just all these feelings: you’re on top of the world one minute and the next you’re at rock bottom. I don’t think you get it to that extent with any other age group.”

The First Move (Puffin, £8.99) is out now