Cultivating our inner ebb and flow to harness healing power of water

Dr Easkey Britton’s new book is an exploration of water’s power to heal us, inspire us and offer us spiritual meaning

Our relationship with water is broken. In today’s modern society, much of our water bodies, rivers and seas have become degraded, polluted and silenced and we have forgotten how to listen to them. The story of power and dominion over water does not serve us or the planet well. In my new book, Ebb and Flow: Connect with the patterns and power of water, I share new ways of relating to water, and new stories of reconnection. These stories reveal the importance of an “ethics of encounter”, a way of being with water that goes beyond a controlling and extractive interaction, instead embracing the value of bringing play, love and intention into that relationship.

Like the flow of the water cycle, renewing our relationship with water is a cyclical tale of rhythm and movement, giving and receiving, inhalation and exhalation, ebb and flow, where water is at the beginning and end of every cycle of life.

Water acts as a powerful mirror — in it, we see ourselves and are reminded of our capacity to be like water; of our remarkable potential to recover and return to wholeness, to move fluidly and find flow, and our ability to embrace the unknown. Water teaches us the power of presence, the value of feeling and being with all of who we are so that we may act with greater clarity and empathy.

The water protectors and guardians who share their stories with me in the book remind us that we belong to the water, we don’t own it, and we are obliged to care for it. What can we learn from water and how can we bring our attention to the diversity of ways that we are mutually shaped and formed with and through our waterways and waterscapes?

Below, are some practices that I hope will inspire you to form a relationship with your local living water systems. Make a commitment to your water to get to know it and listen to it, to cherish and protect it, and in turn to become known by the water and all that it gives life to. Our health and the health of this blue Earth depends on it.

1. Journaling exercise — how well do you know your water?

Take a moment to reflect on where your nearest body of water is. Where is its source? For whom is this water home? How is this body of water doing? And as water scientist Dr Kelsey Leonard reminds us, ask yourself each day, “What have I done for the water?”

2. Connect with your ocean breath

One simple yet powerful way to connect with the ocean, wherever you are, is to consciously breathe. Every second breath we take comes from the ocean, from oxygen released by microscopic plants called phytoplankton. We are always connected to the ocean through our breath, which mirrors the ebb and flow of the tide, and calms our nervous system.

3. Take a ‘sound bath’ and listen to the water

The constant fullness and richness of water sounds, like the rhythmic pulse of breaking waves, have a soothing effect on our brain. In an increasingly noisy world, water sounds are the antidote to the shrill staccato of traffic and other artificial sounds that creates stress in the body.

4. Look at water

The sea is visually stimulating with a thousand shades of constantly moving blue. According to clinical psychologist Richard Shuster, watching the sea alters the frequency of our brain waves putting us in a more meditative state.

5. Honour your ebb

Next time you find yourself near a body of water take 10 minutes to just sit and be still without focusing on anything at all. Let any thoughts or feelings that arise wash over you like a breaking wave and tune into all of your senses while observing the water. If you find yourself getting too distracted return to your breath. When the body and brain get a chance to rest and relax, our creative energy flows.

