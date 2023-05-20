Darragh McKeon: Enniskillen knows ‘moving on’ is not the same as erasing the past

Visible scars of the 1987 bombing may be gone but it’s clear that bitter lessons have been learned. The same can’t be said for the republican movement

Among all the guests at the coronation, Michelle O’Neill’s presence was so innocuous, it was — to the rest of the world — unremarkable. Wearing her light blue suit, pink clutch bag in hand, chatting freely with the other dignitaries, she seemed a mild-mannered, affable politician, curious to the events of that unusual day, ready for a party. And yet, as with all things royal, the personal is intermingled with the political.

Michelle O’Neill is not only the leader of the North’s largest party, she’s also the daughter of an IRA activist. Her father, Brendan Doris, was a prominent member of the East Tyrone Brigade in the 1970s. Charles Windsor is not only the new British king, he’s also a great-nephew of Lord Mountbatten — his mentor and confidant, who was killed by an IRA bomb in Sligo in 1979. You wonder if Charles cast his eye over the guest list and seating charts. You wonder, if he recognised O’Neill’s name, if it caused him to pause, if memories of that day in August 1979 returned. You wonder if the coronation ceremony — in the way that it happens at weddings and funerals — caused his past to rise up before him.

It’s a delicate balance, moving on from the past, embracing change and yet recognising what went before. The act of ‘not forgetting’ strikes me as being different to the act of remembering. Memories usually come to us unbidden, fleetingly, personally. The act of ‘not forgetting’ seems more like a communal activity, allowing the past to inform the present, without consuming it. Learning from it without being burdened by its weight. And for all of Sinn Féin’s seeming willingness to move on from the Troubles, their methods seem somewhat practised, poised, perhaps a shrewd way to circumvent the atrocities on their side.

Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement we have seen the consolidation of a new Sinn Féin, a Sinn Féin 2.0. The faces around the negotiating table are not the teak-tough visages of Martin McGuinness, Gerry Adams and Gerry Kelly, their rhetoric honed on the streets of the Bogside and the exercise yards of the Maze and Long Kesh prisons. With Mary Lou McDonald and O’Neill we see a different face — poised, stylish, female, middle class.

And when we widen our gaze, we see that strategic softening expressing itself in other ways. A couple of years ago Gerry Adams released a cookbook and since then there has been a plethora of mugs and T-shirts and greeting cards with a cartoon Gerry on the front, uttering his stock phrases through speech bubbles. The extremists have chosen to go cuddly, a point underlined every time Eoin Ó Broin criticises governmental housing policies while wearing his Harry Potter scarf and glasses.

It’s a strategy that’s working. A recent poll found that Irish people under 35 were more likely to (incorrectly) attribute the vast majority of the killings during the conflict to the British army, rather than the IRA. Less than 15pc of those interviewed had heard of the IRA massacres at Kingsmill and Claudy and only one in four had heard of the Enniskillen bombing.

Remembrance Sunday by Darragh McKeon

My novel, Remembrance Sunday, was published this week. It’s a fictionalised account of the Enniskillen bombing, which had to be speculative as neither Sinn Féin nor the IRA have ever named the bombers or provided any details around the event. But the facts behind it remain incontrovertible. On the night of November 7, 1987, the IRA placed a sports bag containing a bomb under the stairwell of a building at the top of Belmore Street. The building was known as the Reading Rooms, a community centre run by the local Catholic parish.

The building is opposite Enniskillen’s cenotaph, around which, the following morning, a crowd gathered to commemorate Remembrance Sunday, the annual day of commemoration for British troops. In the aftermath of the bombing, the IRA claimed that their target had been the UDR soldiers who were due to parade in front of the monument. Their claim made little sense because of the crowd that was packed tightly in front of the Reading Rooms, pressed up against the blue steel railing that cordoned off the pavement. It was inevitable that they would soak up the impact of the blast. It was a slaughter — 12 people died, another 63 were seriously injured. And the day could have taken an even darker turn. In the village of Pettigo, about 15 miles from Enniskillen, a 200lb bomb placed beside a road failed to go off, sparing the lives of mostly teenagers who were due to march past it.

I walked through Enniskillen recently. The visible scars have healed. The Reading Rooms are no longer there, replaced by the Clinton Centre; a building that, not unlike the North itself, has been through various iterations over the past 20 years — a youth hostel, a gallery, an enterprise hub. It’s been recently taken over by a peacebuilding organisation called UISCE, an acronym for Understanding Ireland: Socially, Culturally and Economically; quite an ambitious undertaking for such a shapeshifting place. A sign on the window says they are “currently working behind closed doors”, which seems more in keeping with the cultural habits of the region.

The cenotaph is still there, unharmed by the blast, a soldier learning on the butt of his rifle, its muzzle at his feet, a pack on his back, a cap on his head. An additional section has been added to the plinth, with doves bursting forth from it, a statement of subtle power, reminding me that peace is not passive — it can also come as an eruption.

Belmore Street is busy now. There’s a row of solicitor’s offices near the memorial, a dental clinic, an optician. O’Doherty’s Butchers is on the other side. I recognise it from the photos of aftermath of the bombing. People come in and out, going about their day; the shop is modern, well lit, awards displayed on its window. It’s somehow reassuring to be there, to stand in a place that refuses to be defined by tragedy, that moves forward through gentle practicalities. A text on a nearby window captures the contradiction: “This is a place for sorrows and tears and a place for the laughter of children.”

On my way back to my car, I walk through the diamond, passing a teenage busker playing pop hits on his guitar, but then I listen more closely and realise that he’s singing an evangelical tune — “I’ll never know how much it costs to see my sin upon the cross” — and when he’s done, he preaches freely, openly, that Jesus is his joy and his righteousness. I can imagine in other towns and cities how he would be shouted at, pushed away from his microphone. But nobody reacts. It’s not as if they don’t hear him. There are shoppers sitting around with bags at their feet, watching their children chase each other, or scrolling through their phones. Nobody claps, but nobody heckles. It’s as though the town has cultivated a benign indifference, a hard-earned understanding that religious fervour is best met with an assured calm.

When I think of the architects of the peace process, George Mitchell, John Hume, Seamus Mallon, Mo Mowlam — names that are receding into history — I think of this characteristic, their capacity to elicit calm amid volatility, their transparency, their willingness to listen to opposing viewpoints.

Sinn Féin, for all their posturing, don’t seem to share the same values. Mary Lou McDonald’s readiness to litigate when faced with legitimate questions is a worrying trait in a potential taoiseach. While Sinn Féin may be obsessed with the idea of a Free State, they’re not so enamoured with the concept of free speech.

And there are plenty of legitimate questions to be answered. The Hutch trial has reminded us of this. Jonathan Dowdall’s conviction as an accessory to murder and a torturer, also casts a light on his political mentor — McDonald.

It’s only a few years since Máiría Cahill revealed republicans’ capacity to cover up rape, sexual abuse and grooming by IRA members. A lot is hidden under blanket denials.

Moving on doesn’t mean erasure of the past. We progress incrementally, pulled back and forth on the tides of time. We’re all aware of the corrosive effects of a culture of silence. Perhaps it’s time to ‘not forget’ once more.

‘Remembrance Sunday’ by Darragh McKeon, published by Sandycove, is out now.