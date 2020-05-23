'David and I, because we had so many children, always had a rule that one of us had to be not working on their own project if the other was. So we took things in turns'

Polly Samson’s best-selling new novel is set among the bohemian writers and artists who flocked to Hydra in the 1960s. She tells Julia Molony about surviving life in lockdown with her husband David Gilmour, of Pink Floyd, and their family

Bestselling writer Polly Samson

Sat 23 May 2020 at 12:00